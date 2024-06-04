KILLER FAUCI: On March 16, 2020, Dr. Fauci Received Email Cheering Hydroxychloroquine Treatment of COVID in China – 4 Days Later He Publicly Rebuked President Trump at WH Presser For Suggesting It a Valid COVID Treatment

On March 16, 2020, Dr. Tony Fauci received an email reporting China’s success using hydroxychloroquine in treating the coronavirus.

Dr. Fauci and the bipartisan establishment deliberately obstructed President Trump’s advocacy for hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), an affordable treatment option during the COVID-19 pandemic. They favored the much more expensive drug, Remdesivir, priced at $1,000 per dose compared to HCQ’s modest $0.70.

Dr Fauci and Uniparty had to derail Trump’s monkey wrench, HCQ, the cure as it rivaled Fauci’s pet drug Remdesivir at 1,000. per dose vs HCQ at .70 per dose. Also, it would have derailed vaccines, as it would have ended the pandemic by Oct 2020. Trump saved hundreds of thousands… pic.twitter.com/6qwXZIer6y — Gracie Smith (@GraceSm16250397) June 3, 2024

This was not the only time Dr. Fauci was sent information toting hydroxychloroquine in treating COVID.

Hydroxychloroquine was specifically mentioned almost three dozen times in Fauci’s emails.

The number may be much larger since we now know that top doctors at the NIH were disguising their emails to prevent FOIA detection.

Five days later, on March 21, 2020, Dr. Fauci chided President Trump for suggesting HCQ was successful in treating COVID.

“The president is talking about hope for people. And it’s not an unreasonable thing: to hope for people. So when you have approved drugs that physicians have the option and a decision between the physician and the patient, are you going to use a drug that someone says, from an anecdotal standpoint, not completely proven, but might have some effect? There are those who lean to the point of giving hope and saying, ‘Give that person the option of having access to that drug.’ “And then you have the other group — which is my job, as a scientist — to say my job is to ultimately prove, without a doubt, that a drug is not only safe, but that it actually works. Those two things are really not incompatible, when you think about that, particularly when you’re in an arena where you don’t have anything that’s proven.”

Fauci said there were not enough tests to prove hydroxychloroquine was an effective treatment for the deadly virus.

Then later, Fauci cheered the COVID vaccines that were also untested on humans.

Fauci also said that natural immunity was not effective with COVID-19.

Fauci said facemasks were effective in preventing the spread of COVID and ordered people to keep a 6-foot distance from others – something he later admitted was not backed up by science.

Fauci also said the COVID vaccines were safe and effective – ANOTHER LIE.

And don’t forget that Fauci was funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab prior to the pandemic. He lied about that, too.

If there is ever going to be justice in this world, Dr. Fauci should be charged and prosecuted. The man is responsible for millions of deaths. That is not an exaggeration.