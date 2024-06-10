JUST IN: Hunter Biden Declines to Testify in Criminal Gun Trial

Closing arguments will begin Monday afternoon after Hunter Biden declined to testify in his criminal gun case.

“Closing arguments will begin at about noon ET after Hunter Biden chose not to testify in his federal gun case,” ABC News reported.

“The defense rested without him taking the stand, after which prosecutors presented a brief rebuttal case, then the judge gave the jury their initial instructions.” the outlet reported.

In September Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges. He was indicted in a Delaware court on three counts related to his possession of a firearm while using drugs.

Hallie Biden, Hunter Biden’s dead brother’s wife-turned-girlfriend, testified at Hunter’s criminal federal gun trial on Thursday.

Hunter Biden smoked ping-pong ball-sized crack rocks according to Hallie Biden.

According to text messages sent to Hallie Biden, Hunter Biden set up a drug deal with “Mookie” one day after he illegally purchased his gun on October 12, 2018.

One day after purchasing his gun on Oct. 12, 2018, Hunter Biden sets up a drug deal with “Mookie” at the 7/11 on Greenhill and Lancaster. “He has my money mad I’m getting pissed,” Hunter texts Hallie Biden. pic.twitter.com/U6r4pp2biv — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) June 3, 2024

A couple days later he went on a crack-smoking bender and passed out in his car.

The Gateway Pundit reported back in October 2020 that Hallie Biden tossed Hunter’s gun in the trash in a Delaware grocery store parking lot. A man who routinely rummages through trash cans discovered Hunter Biden’s gun and handed it over to law enforcement.

Prosecutors on Tuesday told the court that Hunter Biden bought the firearm while he was smoking crack every 15 minutes.

On Thursday Hallie Biden told the court that Hunter smoked ping-pong ball-sized crack rocks.