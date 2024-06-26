JUST IN: Biden CONCEDES Which Major State to Trump?!! Campaign ADMITS He Has NO CHANCE! | Elijah Schaffer’s Top 5 (VIDEO)

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer, where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in around 10 minutes.

ARTICLE 1: Biden Campaign Forfeits State to Trump, Admits President Has No Chance to Win It as Democrats’ Election Chances Spiral 

ARTICLE 2: JUST IN: FBI Turned Off Security Cameras During Mar-a-Lago Raid – Legal Experts Weigh In

ARTICLE 3:  Top Secret U.S. Underwater Drone Weapon ‘Manta Ray’ Discovered on Google Maps

ARTICLE 4:   Trump Campaign Hit with Gag Order by CNN Days Ahead of Network’s Presidential Debate

ARTICLE 5:  BIDENOMICS: Hooters Abruptly Closes 40 Locations, Citing Rampant Inflation 

Thanks for sharing!
