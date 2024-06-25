JUST IN: FBI Turned Off Security Cameras During Mar-a-Lago Raid – Legal Experts Weigh In

Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team filed a response to President Trump’s motion to dismiss the classified documents case based on spoliation of evidence seized by agents during the 2022 raid of Mar-a-Lago.

According to the new motion filed, the FBI turned off security cameras at Mar-a-Lago out of “concern for agent safety.”

Biden’s FBI raided Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 and seized boxes of records from Trump’s Florida estate.

Machine-gun-toting agents descended on Mar-a-Lago in August 2022 and by November Biden’s DOJ appointed a special counsel to investigate the documents stored at the Florida residence.

“At approximately 9:55 am, the CCTV servers were turned off to prevent recording, at the request of the FBI, out of concern for agent safety,” Jack Smith’s prosecutors wrote. “At approximately 10:20 am, recording resumed at the request of Trump attorneys.”

Former Gorsuch clerk Mike Davis said this is a huge problem for Jack Smith’s top prosecutor Jay Bratt.

The Biden Justice Department raided their boss’s political enemy. They turned off the security cameras. Then they concocted evidence. That they immediately released to turn public opinion against Trump. And even filed with the court. This is a big problem for Jay Bratt. pic.twitter.com/u0MWnvS6Vk — Mike Davis (@mrddmia) June 25, 2024

Jordan Sekulow and the team at ACLJ weighed in on the FBI’s decision to turn off Trump’s security cameras during the raid.

“During the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago, agents reportedly stopped the security cameras on the property, raising concerns about transparency and procedural conduct. The decision to disable the cameras has sparked controversy and speculation over what occurred during the search. This action is likely to become a focal point in the ongoing legal and political debates surrounding the Jack Smith Special Counsel Trump Trial,” the ACLJ said on Tuesday.

