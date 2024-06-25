Judge Merchan Partially Lifts Unconstitutional Trump Gag Order Ahead of July 11 Sentencing

Judge Merchan on Tuesday partially lifted Trump’s gag order ahead of his July 11 sentencing.

Trump is now allowed to publicly speak about Stormy Daniels, Michael Cohen and other witnesses. However, the judge has still barred Trump from speaking about prosecutors, court staff and their families.

President Trump previously asked the Court to lift the gag order “because the trial has concluded.”

Biden’s DOJ hatchet man Matthew Colangelo earlier this month asked Merchan to keep the gag order in place to “avoid threats to the fairness of the trial itself.”

Alvin Bragg’s prosecutors asked Judge Juan Merchan to keep Trump’s gag order in place even though a jury returned a guilty verdict in the ‘hush money.’

CNN reported: