John L. Kachelman, Jr.: Our Nation Stands Perilously Close to Erasure – The USA “Weighed in the Scales”

Guest post by John Kachelman, Jr. – republished with permission from JoeHoft.com

The USA “weighed in the scales”

There is an undeniable cycle of a nation’s lifespan that is sadly chronicled. The birth of a great nation is an exhilarating read. The ascendancy of a nation to “super-power” status is exciting. But the ascendant status is tenuous at best. Just as the rise of a nation to superpower status evolves, so is the loss of that status as the national greatness devolves into anarchy. Repeatedly, undeniably, and inescapably, the national degeneracy that subtly began becomes a juggernaut, and the once great “superpower” has become a “failed nation.” The greatness remains only in the past. The present is turbulent. The future portends absolute erasure.

In recent days we have celebrated the heroism that is framed by “D-Day.” That heroism is supported by endless journal entries from all “fronts” and all “wars.” Take a sociological look and contrast the culture then and now; the religious devotion then and now; the mutual respect then and now; the political commitment to the electorate then and now; the tolerance for immorality, crime and inhumanity then and now. The sad conclusion is that the greatness then has devolved into an abysmal failure now .

Only those unwilling to accept the facts of reality, who rest apathetically and ignorantly anticipate a “better” tomorrow think things are good. Incredibly these applaud the devolving culture and congratulate the uptick in criminal behavior and cheer the erasure of the governing statutes that secure personal freedoms. These curse the history that melded our nation’s greatness. These invent a “new perspective” that further corrupts the truth. These see no need to change. These see no corruption in the government that was established to serve the people but has now morphed into an imperial Government demanding that the people serve the Elite. Such a governing is no longer a governing “of,” “for,” and “by” the people, but it has devolved into a governing of tyrannical bureaucratic censure that ignores the “inalienable rights” with which every human is endowed.

The political Elite no longer praises the challenge: “Ask not what your country can do for you, but ask what you can do for your country.” The social justice warriors curse those who voice the dream “I look to a day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”

Today’s reality undeniably presents the national disintegration from greatness to failure.

It is a choice

The national decay results from a choice of the citizen. Differing governing formats offer citizens differing methods of making their choices known. Some governing is totalitarian, but even then, the citizens will ultimately make choices regarding their nation.

The United States of America is a Constitutionally Represented Republic. It is not a democracy. This difference is treated under a separate article, but it is a significant factor that led the United States of America to become a great nation. In fact, it can be argued that this is the singular factor undergirding our nation’s greatness. Remove this element and you remove our nation.

The governing

The Constitution of the United States of America is a masterpiece of national governing. This document has protected our national integrity and has allowed a governing system to accomplish unparalleled feats on the worldwide stage. The Constitution has earned unique respect for its equity and foresighted precepts.

The Constitution of the United States has received accolades from many respected voices. Perhaps this comment by John Adams, to the Massachusetts Militia, 11 October 1798, is most appropriate: “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” Adams’ insight is remarkable. The United States Constitution is effective ONLY for “a moral and religious people.” He specifically notes that the Constitution is “wholly inadequate” to govern those who are not moral and religious. The conclusion is evident—those who are immoral and irreligious refuse the Constitution’s tenets! Admas further notes the consequence of the United States failing to respect the governing of the Constitution, “this Country will be the most miserable Habitation in the World.”

One would think that an undisputed respect and defense of the United States Constitution would be eagerly practiced by those elected to the governing levels of our nation. But evil is restless as it seeks destruction of mankind’s happiness. As Adams noted, evil seeks only to make man’s life an existence in “the most miserable habitation in the world.”

The Challenge

The United States Constitution has faced attacks from “activists” seeking to make the governing of our nation different from that envisioned by the Founding Fathers. In the most recent years the Democratic Party has targeted the literalist limitations of the United States Constitution so that little-by-little the personal rights that are endowed upon mankind are erased or even criminally prosecuted. The Republic that was to be equally represented, has devolved into an electoral who votes but whose votes do not count. Those “elected” arrogantly legislate saying “We know what the people need better than they know what they need.”

A personification of this attitude is found in Barack Obama’s attitude toward the United States Constitution. A 2001 interview with then Senator Obama recorded his views of the inadequacy of our Constitution. These views frame the “fundamental change” that the Democratic Party seeks to make in the United States Constitution.

The central tenet of the United States Constitution is that all were created by the God of the Bible. As the article cited states, “Consequently, God—not government—had endowed each of us with rights, first among which were life, liberty, and property, the combination of which allowed the pursuit—but no guarantee—of happiness…That understanding led them to create for the first time in history a government built out of and respecting these universal rights of man, a government that was ‘of, by, and for’ the people, not the other way around. And it also led them to craft our Bill of Rights.”

However, Obama views the Constitution as merely “a charter of negative liberties. It says what the states can’t do to you. Says what the federal government can’t do to you but doesn’t say what the federal government or state government must do on your behalf.”

Another article is, Top 10 Ways Obama Violated the Constitution during His Presidency. This article validates how the Obama administration, and its bureaucrats, have been the most lawless executive administration in the history of the United States of America. This rejection of governing by the United States Constitution was allowed because Obama (and his administration, the politicians, and the judicial decisions) thought they were professionally above the law! They then ignored the legal limits of the separation of powers and disrespected constitutional bounds that are to control the tyranny of governmental overreach.

The difference in the views of the United States Constitution is simple—one view maintains the citizens know what is best for them while the other view maintains only the Politicians know what is best for the citizens.

The Critical Moment

Our nation’s existence has faced many attacks. Today the existence of our nation is threatened from the evil within the governing structure . This is the evil that curses the Constitution as archaic and outdated. This is the evil that attacks personal liberties. This is the evil that corrupts the basis for free elections. This is the evil that compromises the elected officials.

Our nation stands perilously close to erasure. Our glorious past is voided by its decadent present and its future is destined to be confined to the dustbins of “has been nations.”

In history past a world power completed the cycle of national existence. The alarming announcement was made, “You have been weighed in the scales and founding deficient.” The ominous words failed to spark any response and “that same night” the World Power was felled (The Bible, Daniel 5:23-31).

Let us not ignore history’s lesson. In order for citizens to salvage our Represented Republic we must expect and demand compliance with the United States Constitution. This coming election will determine our nation’s existence. The worthless Elite will make speeches and boast in promises, but after November 5, they will return and continue as they have ever since their freshman year.

Until we return to God as a moral and religious nation, the tenets of the United States Constitution will be reviewed, adjusted, disrespected, and ultimately ignored.