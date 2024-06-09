Joe Biden Says Being in France Makes Him Think of His Uncle Bosie Whom He Has Repeatedly Claimed Was Eaten by Cannibals (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Sunday spoke to reporters at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in Belleau, Northern France.

Biden told reporters that being in France reminded him of his uncle Bosie whom he has repeatedly claimed was eaten by cannibals in New Guinea.

Of course, Joe Biden had to make the visit to the Aisne-Marne American cemetery about himself.

“You know, I don’t want to make this personal but when I show up at a military site where veterans are buried, it brings back memories of hearing my grandfather and my mother talk about the loss of their son and brother in the South Pacific and I think about my son Beau,” Biden said.

Beau Biden died of brain cancer at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland in 2015.

WATCH:

Biden says being in France makes him think of his Uncle Bosie, whom he has repeatedly (and falsely) claimed was eaten by cannibals in New Guinea pic.twitter.com/8Vh4iOvpAR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2024

Biden has repeatedly told the same dubious story about his uncle Ambrose Finnegan, AKA, “Uncle Bosey” being eaten by cannibals after his WWII plane was shot down over New Guinea.

“My uncle Bosey he was Army Air Corps before the Air Force came along. He flew those single-engine planes as reconnaissance over war zones and he got shot down in New Guinea and they never found the body because there used to be a lot of cannibals – for real – in that part of New Guinea,” Biden said to steelworkers in Pittsburgh in April.

WATCH:

Biden, for the third time in less than 24 hours, tells the dubious story about his "Uncle Bosey" and "a lot of cannibals" in New Guinea before repeating the debunked "suckers and losers" hoax. He also claims D-Day was on a Sunday (it was on a Tuesday). HE IS NOT WELL. pic.twitter.com/iqeOjjFY0v — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 17, 2024

Of course, this never happened.

Joe Biden’s uncle Ambrose Finnegan Jr. died after a plane he was in went down due to engine failure.

Biden made up most of the war story.

Lt. Ambrose Finnegan was a ground crew member and ordinance officer, not a reconnaissance pilot.

In 1944, Finnegan was the passenger of an A-20 (a twin-engine, not single-engine plane) that ditched, it wasn’t shot down.

The flight went down over the Bismarck Sea, not “in an area where there were a lot of cannibals.”

Unsurprisingly, Biden has made up most of this war story. Lt. Ambrose Finnegan was a ground crew member and ordinance officer, not a reconnaissance pilot. In 1944, Finnegan was the passenger of an A-20 (a twin-engine, not single-engine plane) that ditched, it wasn't shot down.… https://t.co/xxIb5dreOB pic.twitter.com/xrn1WuAbTh — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) April 17, 2024

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden lying about cannibals eating his uncle was a “proud moment” for him.