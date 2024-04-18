White House Says Joe Biden Lying About His Uncle Bosey Being Eaten by Cannibals Was a “Proud Moment” For Biden (AUDIO)

The White House on Thursday said Joe Biden lying about his “uncle Bosey” being eaten by cannibals in New Guinea was a “proud moment” for Biden.

Biden on Wednesday repeatedly told the same dubious story about his uncle Ambrose Finnegan, AKA, “Uncle Bosey” being eaten by cannibals after his WWII plane was shot down over New Guinea.

“My uncle Bosey he was Army Air Corps before the Air Force came along. He flew those single-engine planes as reconnaissance over war zones and he got shot down in New Guinea and they never found the body because there used to be a lot of cannibals – for real – in that part of New Guinea,” Biden said to steelworkers in Pittsburgh.

Of course, this never happened.

Joe Biden’s uncle Ambrose Finnegan Jr. died after a plane he was in went down due to engine failure.

Biden made up most of the war story.

  • Lt. Ambrose Finnegan was a ground crew member and ordinance officer, not a reconnaissance pilot.
  • In 1944, Finnegan was the passenger of an A-20 (a twin-engine, not single-engine plane) that ditched, it wasn’t shot down.
  • The flight went down over the Bismarck Sea, not “in an area where there were a lot of cannibals.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden lying about cannibals eating his uncle was a “proud moment” for him.

“You saw him respond to all of you when asked about the moment yesterday and his uncle who lost his life when the military aircraft he was on crashed in the Pacific after taking off near New Guinea,” Karine Jean-Pierre said aboard a gaggle on Air Force One.

“It was a really proud moment for him,” KJP said.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

