White House Says Joe Biden Lying About His Uncle Bosey Being Eaten by Cannibals Was a “Proud Moment” For Biden (AUDIO)

The White House on Thursday said Joe Biden lying about his “uncle Bosey” being eaten by cannibals in New Guinea was a “proud moment” for Biden.

Biden on Wednesday repeatedly told the same dubious story about his uncle Ambrose Finnegan, AKA, “Uncle Bosey” being eaten by cannibals after his WWII plane was shot down over New Guinea.

“My uncle Bosey he was Army Air Corps before the Air Force came along. He flew those single-engine planes as reconnaissance over war zones and he got shot down in New Guinea and they never found the body because there used to be a lot of cannibals – for real – in that part of New Guinea,” Biden said to steelworkers in Pittsburgh.

WATCH:

Biden, for the third time in less than 24 hours, tells the dubious story about his "Uncle Bosey" and "a lot of cannibals" in New Guinea before repeating the debunked "suckers and losers" hoax. He also claims D-Day was on a Sunday (it was on a Tuesday). HE IS NOT WELL. pic.twitter.com/iqeOjjFY0v — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 17, 2024

Of course, this never happened.

Joe Biden’s uncle Ambrose Finnegan Jr. died after a plane he was in went down due to engine failure.

Biden made up most of the war story.

Lt. Ambrose Finnegan was a ground crew member and ordinance officer, not a reconnaissance pilot.

In 1944, Finnegan was the passenger of an A-20 (a twin-engine, not single-engine plane) that ditched, it wasn’t shot down.

The flight went down over the Bismarck Sea, not “in an area where there were a lot of cannibals.”

Unsurprisingly, Biden has made up most of this war story. Lt. Ambrose Finnegan was a ground crew member and ordinance officer, not a reconnaissance pilot. In 1944, Finnegan was the passenger of an A-20 (a twin-engine, not single-engine plane) that ditched, it wasn't shot down.… https://t.co/xxIb5dreOB pic.twitter.com/xrn1WuAbTh — Zach Parkinson (@AZachParkinson) April 17, 2024

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden lying about cannibals eating his uncle was a “proud moment” for him.

“You saw him respond to all of you when asked about the moment yesterday and his uncle who lost his life when the military aircraft he was on crashed in the Pacific after taking off near New Guinea,” Karine Jean-Pierre said aboard a gaggle on Air Force One.

“It was a really proud moment for him,” KJP said.

AUDIO: