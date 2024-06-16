Jen Psaki Gushes About Joe Biden’s ‘Love For His Son’ After Felony Gun Conviction (VIDEO)

MSNBC anchor Jen Psaki gushed about Joe Biden’s “love for his son” after Hunter Biden’s felony conviction on gun charges.

Hunter Biden was convicted of three felony charges stemming from his lying during the purchase of a revolver in 2018 when he claimed he was not using illegal drugs or a drug addict.

Sentencing has not yet been scheduled, but Hunter is facing up to 25 years in prison and $750,000 in fines.

Biden has claimed he will not pardon his son, but the White House has not ruled out commuting his sentence.

Discussing the ruling on the former White House press secretary’s show, Inside With Jen Psaki, she raved that his refusal to pardon his son shows Biden’s “character as a human being than almost anything else.”

Psaki’s monologue began, “Joe Biden is a person who answers his phone every time any of his grandchildren call, any time. Doesn’t matter what’s going on. He does the things your grandparents do when they pretend you drop money on the floor just so you have $20 in your pocket. And they say, did you drop something?”

.@jrpsaki: “Joe Biden’s character is what drove him to make clear that the law applies to everyone. The justice system that convicted his only surviving son is the same justice system he has vowed to protect. If that doesn’t tell you who Joe Biden is, I don’t know what does.” pic.twitter.com/3cQyotDb3d — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) June 16, 2024

The former admin member said Biden “Is deeply in love with his wife. I mean, deeply his family, with all the pain and anguish that surrounded it, is his heart.”

“But Joe Biden’s character as a public servant is what drove him to make clear that the law applies to everyone,” she continued. “The decision not to pardon his son is not an expression of restraint or removal in any way from what his son has gone through and is continuing to go through, but a principle, because the justice system that convicted his only surviving son is the same justice system he’s vowed to protect. And if that doesn’t tell you who Joe Biden is, I don’t really know what does.”