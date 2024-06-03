Jay Leno Gives Hilarious Response When Asked If He’s Done Bullet Test on Cybertruck, “Yeah, Just Drive Around L.A.” (VIDEO)

by

Former late-night TV host Jay Leno was spotted riding a new Tesla Cybertruck in downtown Los Angeles.

When spotted in the cybertruck, a man asked Leno, “Have you done the bullet test?”

Leno quickly responded, “Yeah, just drive around LA.”

Leno looked in good health, considering last year, the former Tonight Show host got into a motorcycle accident just two months after he received severe burns in a garage fire.

WATCH:

CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, has previously touted the Cybertruck’s bulletproof capabilities.

Before the Cybertruck was released to teh general public, Musk revealed that the Cybertruck can withstand a 22-caliber rifle and a 9mm handgun.

In October last year, Musk revealed he had tested a Tommy gun on a cybertruck.

LOOK:

The Tesla cyber truck is also able to withstand shots from bows.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Joe Rogan tested his bow on a cyber truck during an interview with Elon Musk.

WATCH:

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.