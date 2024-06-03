Jay Leno Gives Hilarious Response When Asked If He’s Done Bullet Test on Cybertruck, “Yeah, Just Drive Around L.A.” (VIDEO)

Former late-night TV host Jay Leno was spotted riding a new Tesla Cybertruck in downtown Los Angeles.

When spotted in the cybertruck, a man asked Leno, “Have you done the bullet test?”

Leno quickly responded, “Yeah, just drive around LA.”

Leno looked in good health, considering last year, the former Tonight Show host got into a motorcycle accident just two months after he received severe burns in a garage fire.

JAY LENO THANKFUL TO HAVE BULLET-PROOF CYBER TRUCK IN LOS ANGELES “Have you done the bullet test?” Jay Leno: “Yea, just drive around LA”pic.twitter.com/gGHAWV2H6q — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 3, 2024

CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, has previously touted the Cybertruck’s bulletproof capabilities.

Before the Cybertruck was released to teh general public, Musk revealed that the Cybertruck can withstand a 22-caliber rifle and a 9mm handgun.

In October last year, Musk revealed he had tested a Tommy gun on a cybertruck.

Elon Musk: “We emptied the entire drum magazine of a Tommy gun into the Cybertruck driver door Al Capone style. No bullets penetrated into the passenger compartment.”pic.twitter.com/tT7f3hIiDC — No Jumper (@nojumper) October 21, 2023

The Tesla cyber truck is also able to withstand shots from bows.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Joe Rogan tested his bow on a cyber truck during an interview with Elon Musk.

WATCH: