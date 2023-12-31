First Tesla Cybertruck Accident Reported in California (VIDEO)

The first reported accident involving Tesla’s newly released Cybertruck occurred in California over the Christmas holiday.

The California Highway Patrol reported a Toyota Corolla driven by a 17-year-old turned right into an embankment for unknown reasons, causing the driver’s car to bounce back into the roadway and cross into the opposite lane.

As the Toyota entered the opposite lane, a Tesla Cybetruck traveling north on SR-35 slammed into the Toyota.

According to police, there were no serious injuries, and nobody needed to receive medical assistance.

The collisions seriously damaged the Toyota Corolla, but the Tesla Cybertruck appeared to be in much better condition.

LOOK:

The first ever Tesla Cybertruck crash has been recorded in California. pic.twitter.com/lTuH2gZEkQ — Pubity (@pubity) December 30, 2023

WATCH:

Here’s aftermath footage of the crash involving a Cybertruck yesterday. The police said a Toyota Corolla turned to the right and subsequently struck a dirt embankment on the right shoulder, then re-entered the roadway, crossed over the double yellow lines & hit the Cybertruck. pic.twitter.com/SQ2AwEdIZV — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 29, 2023

According to Verge, it doesn’t appear the driver was using Tesla’s autonomous mode when the crash occurred.

Per The Verge:

After Reddit user boddhya posted two pictures of a Cybertruck accident, the California Highway Patrol confirmed to The Verge that units responded to a two-vehicle accident on SR 35 (Skyline Boulevard). It occurred in this area south of Page Mill Road, which Google Maps lists as Palo Alto, around 2:05PM local time and involved a 2023 Tesla Cybertruck carrying three people that appears to have been hit by a 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by a 17-year-old. Tesla’s Cybertruck delivery event raised questions about the design and what would occur in an impact with other cars or pedestrians. Fortunately, it doesn’t appear that anyone involved in this incident suffered major injury as a result. CHP: Our preliminary investigation indicates a Toyota Corolla was traveling south on SR-35 southbound, south of Page Mill Road, at an unknown speed, when the driver, for unknown reasons, turned to the right and subsequently struck a dirt embankment on the right shoulder. The Toyota then re-entered the roadway, crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lane, and crashed into a Tesla Cybertruck traveling north on SR-35 northbound. The only injury noted in the release provided by CHP mentions a suspected minor injury to the Cybertruck driver, who declined medical transportation, and it mentions that it does not appear the Tesla was operating in autonomous mode. The weather is described as cloudy and wet.

The Cybertruck cannot only take damage from other vehicles but can take a beating from both bullets and arrows.

Previously, Joe Rogan wanted to test just how tough the exterior of Tesla’s new Cybertruck was, so he shot an arrow at it.

WATCH: