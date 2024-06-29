Jack Posobiec: ‘We Witnessed a Democrat Coup Against Biden’ (VIDEO)

Senior Editor at Human Events Jack Posobiec believes the mainstream media’s response last night was an orchestrated “coup” against Biden.
Posobiec stated, “We are watching a Democrat coup against Joe Biden and his entire administration.”
Later, Posobiec shared, “We are now seeing a coup of the young communists take out the older communists.”
“This happens in every single Leftist Uprising. The Bolsheviks are taking out the Mensheviks,” added Posobiec.
WATCH:
BREAKING: “We are watching a Democrat coup against Joe Biden and his entire administration”pic.twitter.com/vdEg8fyPh0
— Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) June 28, 2024
MORE:
BREAKING: We are now seeing a coup of the young communists take out the older communists
This happens in every single Leftist Uprising
The Bolsheviks are taking out the Mensheviks
Learn more: https://t.co/xQb9ZW6UHM https://t.co/rEbecROenWpic.twitter.com/8k3rexfbPh
— Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) June 28, 2024
Posobiec also posted a screenshot of a post from Ben Rhodes, the former Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategic Communications President Barack Obama, which read, “Telling people they didn’t see what they saw is not a way to respond to this.”
The senior editor of Human Events captioned the screenshot, writing, “The coup is on. Obama put out the order.”
LOOK:
The coup is on
Obama put out the order pic.twitter.com/Ah9pSPswQm
— Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) June 28, 2024
Posobiec’s response comes as almost every mainstream outlet called for Biden to step down following the debate.
READ:
