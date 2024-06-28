CNN Reporter Says Top Democrats Are Right Now Plotting to Replace Biden (VIDEO)

Following Trump and Biden’s long anticipated debate, CNN reporter John King revealed Democrat donors and elected officials are panicking after Biden’s “abysmal” debate performance.

During CNN’s post-debate show, John King stated, “Right now, as we speak, there is a deep, wide, and very aggressive panic in the Democratic Party.”

King continued, “It started minutes into the debate, and it continues right now. It involves party strategists, It involves elected officials, it involves fundraisers, and they are having conversations about the president’s performance.”

Some of those conversations include: “Should we go to the White House and ask the president to step aside?” Others of the conversations are about “Should prominent Democrats go public with that call?” added King.

WATCH:

CNN’s John King immediate reaction, insists that Democrats are plotting a public intervention to remove Joe Biden. Wow. pic.twitter.com/vjMSvZKITK — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 28, 2024

Per Mediate:

CNN’s John King reported that a “deep, wide, and a very aggressive panic” took hold within the Democratic Party during President Joe Biden’s debate with Donald Trump on a postgame show Thursday night. “Right now, as we speak, there is a deep, wide and a very aggressive panic in the Democratic Party,” declared King just moments after the debate ended. “It started minutes into the debate, and it continues right now. It involves party strategists, It involves elected officials, it involves fundraisers, and they are having conversations about the president’s performance, which they think was dismal, which they think will hurt other people down the party in the ticket. And they’re having conversations about what they should do about it.” He continued: Some of those conversations include: “Should we go to the White House and ask the president to step aside?” Others of the conversations are about “Should prominent Democrats go public with that call?” because they feel this debate was so terrible. They do say, in moments in the debate later, the president got better and got his footing.