Israeli Defense Forces Confirms Al Jazeera Reporter as Hamas Terrorist Who Held Three Israeli Hostages in His Home in Central Gaza’s Nuseirat

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed that Abdallah Aljamal, an Al Jazeera reporter and photojournalist, was actively holding three Israeli hostages within his residence in central Gaza’s Nuseirat.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that four hostages, identified as Noa Argamani (25), Almog Meir Jan (21), Andrey Kozlov (27), and Shlomi Ziv (40), were rescued on Saturday in a daring IDF operation.

Noa Argamani was abducted while attending the Nova music festival on October 7. The young woman was reunited with her father and her terminally ill mother after being held captive for nearly eight months.

The IDF released a statement following the successful operation, “It has been 245 days since Noa hugged her father and her mother who is terminally ill. It has been 245 days since she was dancing with her friends at the Nova festival. For 245 days, Noa was held captive by Hamas terrorists who only seek to cause pain and suffering. Today, Hamas’ torment of Noa came to an end as she was reunited with her loved ones.”

Rescued hostage Andrey Kozlov experienced a heartwarming reunion with his mother.

Rescued hostage Almog Meir Jan reunites with his friends for the first time.

Shlomi Ziv, after enduring 245 days of captivity, was finally brought home to his wife and family.

IDF wrote, “Shlomi Ziv (40) was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 at the Nova festival. Shlomi was working as security director at the festival when he was brutally taken hostage for 245 days. We brought him home today back to his wife and family. We will continue operating to bring all our hostages home.”

On Sunday, the Israeli military confirmed that Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov, and Shlomi Ziv were held in the home of Abdallah Aljamal, a reporter for Al Jazeera and a confirmed Hamas terrorist, in central Gaza’s Nuseirat.

According to the IDF, Aljamal held the hostages alongside his own family members.

The Times of Israel reported that Al Jazeera denied claims that the three hostages were held at an employee’s home.

The news outlet reported:

Qatari news network Al Jazeera is stridently denying any link to Gaza-based journalist Abdallah Aljamal, amid unverified rumors that hostage Noa Argamani had been held at his home in central Gaza’s Nuseirat. According to various rumors, some of which have been picked up by Hebrew-language media with varying levels of credulity, Argamani was held at the home of Dr. Ahmed Aljamal and his son Abdallah. They also claim that Abdallah is an employee of Al-Jazeera. The reports base the claim on Rami Abdu, head of the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, who tweeted that soldiers climbed into the Aljamals’ home during the raid and killed several members of the family, including Ahmed and Abdallah. He notes that Abdallah is spokesman for the Hamas-run labor ministry in Gaza and has contributed to several news outlets in the past. “This man is not from Al-Jazeera, and he did not work for Al-Jazeera at all, and he is not listed as working for Al-Jazeera neither now nor in the past,” al-Jazeera Jerusalem bureau chief Omar al-Walid says. “We do not know him, and all the rumors that have been spread are empty of content and not true at all.”

However, the IDF asserted that the suspect works for Al Jazeera, providing evidence by posting the reporter’s own biography from the Al Jazeera website.

“Journalist” Abdallah Aljamal was a Hamas terrorist holding Almog, Andrey and Shlomi hostage in his family’s home in Nuseirat. No press vest can make him innocent of the crimes he has committed. Al Jazeera what’s this terrorist doing on your website?” IDF wrote on X.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, Honest Reporting, a watchdog organization steadfast in its mission to “expose anti-Israel media bias” within global journalism, has unearthed unsettling evidence against several photojournalists.

These photographers, previously known for their contributions to far-left news agencies such as The Associated Press (AP) and Reuters, have also been linked to freelance work for CNN and the New York Times.

These leftist media featured photos from reporters who were effectively embedded with Hamas terrorists amidst their killing spree.

One such journalist, Hassan Eslaiah, captured images and video footage while collaborating with Hamas during the massacre.

It was also reported that Eslaiah was seen in a previously unseen photo with a Hamas leader, Yahya.

His images were featured by several far-left media outlets, including the AP, CNN, the New York Times, Reuters, and the Wall Street Journal.

The most chilling revelation is that Eslaiah was with the Hamas operatives during their onslaught at Kfar Azza’s kibbutz.

In response to the investigation by Honest Reporting, far-left CNN took measures to distance itself from Eslaiah, stating to Israeli outlet Ynet that while they found no immediate fault with his work, they would suspend their ties with him pending further investigation.

“We are aware of the article and photo concerning Hassan Eslaiah, a freelance photojournalist who has worked with a number of international and Israeli outlets,” CNN wrote in a statement, according to Ynet.

“While we have not at this time found reason to doubt the journalistic accuracy of the work he has done for us, we have decided to suspend all ties with him,” the network added.