Inside J6 This Week: House Republicans Move to *Nullify* J6 Sham Committee – Special Interview with Proud Boys’ James Brett

Last week on Inside J6, we discussed certain GOP House members who moved to delegitimize the J6 Sham Committee, which would ultimately rescind the subpoenas that are being used to lock up Donald Trump associates Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon. The proposal is being led by Representatives Thomas Massie (R-KY), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Eric Burlison (R-MO) and has at least 21 Republican co-sponsors.

You can read the article from The Gateway Pundit on this proposal, that would not require Senate approval, here.

We also discussed Representative Matt Gaetz, who signed on as a co-sponsor in the above-mentioned proposal, suggesting that Congress could also use a 5-member vote from an entity called the Bipartisan Legal Advisory Group, or “the BLAG.” This is a group made up of the Speaker, both party leaders, and both party whips. The Republicans have a 3-2 majority in this group. Rep. Gaetz explains this process in this episode of Inside J6.

We also gave an unfortunate update about J6er Julio Baquero, who tragically lost his battle with Stage IV cancer on Father’s Day, leaving behind a wife and three children. You can support Julio’s family with their exorbitant legal fees, medical costs, and funeral expenses by donating here.

In this Inside J6 Exclusive Interview, I sat down with Proud Boys member James Brett to discuss his experience in DC on January 6th and his struggle since, including a pre-dawn FBI raid. This is one of the most heartbreaking interviews I’ve done thus far on Inside J6.

The Inside J6 Podcast is brought to you by The Gateway Pundit and Blessed.News. It is sponsored by SponsorJ6.com. Make a one-time donation or become a monthly supporter to help our J6 political prisoners with commissary expenses so they can receive the everyday items we take for granted, such as toiletries, snacks, clothing, etc.

Visit The Gateway Pundit, the CannCon Podcast, and Jake Lang on Rumble!