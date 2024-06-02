Inexcusable: Biden’s Pentagon “Mistakenly” Celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month in a PTSD Awareness Social Media Post

Official Department of Defense Seal. Credit: United States Department of Defense

Biden’s Department of Defense (DoD) made an inexcusable error on Saturday when the agency “mistakenly” mixed up LGBTQ Pride Month and PTSD Awareness Month in a social media post.

The Pentagon posted on X Saturday explaining that June marks PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) Awareness Month. As Fox News notes, this was first recognized by the U.S. government in June 2014, one year before June also officially became Pride Month.

“June is PTSD Awareness Month and the DoD is committed to supporting service members and veterans affected by PTSD,” the DOD post read.

The post continued, “If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. You are not alone.”

However, there was one big problem with the tweet: the picture attached below the words in the post read “Celebrate Pride Month 2024” complete with a Progress Pride Flag photo.

LOOK:

Credit: @DeptofDefense

The Pentagon X account later deleted the post and replaced it with one that had a proper photo.

X users made sure to remind Biden’s Pentagon that the Internet is forever, however.

This error by the Pentagon brings to mind another disgraceful episode back on March 30. As the Gateway Pundit’s Cassandra MacDonald reported, Joe Biden issued a White House proclamation declaring EASTER SUNDAY to be “Transgender Day of Visibility.”

The Biden regime refused to apologize for this outrageous assault on Christianity. Instead, Joe Biden posted an in-your-face statement on Easter Sunday (March 31) supporting Transgender Day of Visibility.

Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

