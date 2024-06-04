‘I’m Not Going to Let You Say That’: Clinton Henchman George Stephanopoulos Freaks on Trump Lawyer Who Suggests Biden Was Behind Sham Conviction (VIDEO)

Former Bill Clinton henchman turned ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos freaked out on Donald Trump’s attorney after he suggested that the Biden regime was behind his sham criminal conviction.

In a rigged trial orchestrated by New York Democrats in conjunction with the Biden Department of Justice, Trump was found guilty last week of all 34 charges of falsifying business records related to a hush-money payment made to adult porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

During an interview with Donald Trump’s attorney, Will Scharf, Stephanopoulos became very upset when his guest pointed out the coordination between the Biden regime and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Here is a transcript of the exchange:

SCHARF: I vehemently disagree that the District Attorney in New York was not politically motivated here, and I vehemently disagree that President Biden and his political allies aren’t up to their necks in this prosecution. STEPHANOPOULOS: There’s no evidence of that. Sir, there’s no- I’m not going to let you continue to say that. There’s just zero evidence of that.” SCHARF: Well, how about the fact that [former Justice Department official] Matthew Colangelo was standing over Alvin Bragg’s shoulder when he announced this verdict? You want to talk about political coordination, George?” he asked. STEPHANOPOULOS: This has nothing to do with President Biden. Do you want to answer the question about the sentencing process or not?” SCHARF: I completely disagree that this has nothing to do with President Biden. I don’t think President Trump is going to end up being subject to any sentence whatsoever, and we look forward to getting this case into the next court and taking this again all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary to vindicate President Trump’s rights.

Watch the exchange below:

It seems like someone got a little close to the bone there.