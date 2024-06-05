Enormous Mass Illegal Crossing of Military-Age Men in San Diego; Illegals Mock Biden’s Open Border by Posing in Front of Border Wall For Selfies (VIDEO)

Hundreds of military-age men from Africa, Asia, and the Middle East illegally crossed into San Diego County, California very early Tuesday morning.

“At 1:30 AM this morning, we witnessed an enormous mass illegal crossing of hundreds of people from around the world into Jacumba, California, in San Diego County,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin said.

Video via Fox News:

NEW: At 1:30AM this morning, we witnessed an enormous mass illegal crossing of hundreds of people from around the world into Jacumba, CA, in San Diego County. We encountered men from Mauritania (special interest aliens), Nepal, India, China, Vietnam, & many others. No Mexicans. pic.twitter.com/JHmEIgHLNC — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 4, 2024

The illegals crossed through a gap in the border wall in Southern California.

I spoke with many of the migrants as they crossed illegally into the US without any resistance, walking past the Mexican military and through a gap in the border wall. Some asked us if they were in America, and wanted to know where Border Patrol was. We only saw two BP agents. pic.twitter.com/F9ZUCJ9wd0 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 4, 2024

The illegals mocked Biden’s open border by posing in front of the border wall for selfies.

“I also witnessed many of the illegal immigrants posing in front of the border wall for photos and selfies after they successfully entered the U.S. – seeming to use the wall as a prop for photos or almost a tourist attraction. There continues to be a little fear of consequences,” Bill Melugin said.

WATCH:

I also witnessed many of the illegal immigrants posing in front of the border wall for photos and selfies after they successfully entered the U.S. – seeming to use the wall as a prop for photos or almost a tourist attraction. There continues to be a little fear of consequences. pic.twitter.com/65uXYNN9Xv — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 4, 2024

Joe Biden on Tuesday held a fake border security press conference on his new asylum ‘restrictions’ from the East Room.

More than 15 million illegal aliens – mainly military-age males – have invaded the US on Biden’s watch.

Joe Biden took 94 executive actions in his first 100 days in office to destroy the border.

Now he’s acting like the savior with his new ‘asylum restrictions’ – only asylum is STILL AVAILABLE to thousands of illegal aliens every single day released into the US.

According to The New York Post, Biden’s new border ‘crackdown’ will still allow at least 1.8 million illegals to enter the US every year.