Far Left Founder of Radical Group Targeting Conservatives and Their Advertisers Plays Victim After Being Called Out By Weaponization Committee

The House Weaponization Committee sent a letter to Imran Ahmed and the Center For Countering Digital Hate last Thursday to turn over documents related to their investigation of government collusion with tech giants and others in their quest to silence conservative and independent voices in America today.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate is a far-left group based in Britain led by Imran Ahmed. The sole purpose of the organization is to harass internet advertisers from posting ads on conservative websites in order to silence conservative voices and put them out of business.

The House @Weaponization committee has sent a target letter to @Imi_Ahmed his fake nonprofit Center on Countering Digital Hate to turn over documents.https://t.co/dYeJTkz1c3 pic.twitter.com/fNWLeeSA01 — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) August 3, 2023

The Gateway Pundit continues to be a primary target of the Center for Countering Digital Hate that is based in the UK.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate previously ran a campaign to target conservative websites.

Defund Racism: Black Lives Matter was used to urge advertisers to blacklist The Gateway Pundit and other conservative websites from mainstream advertisers.

The Center of for Countering Digital Hate used this as an excuse to include The Gateway Pundit on their list of racist websites.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate included TGP in their list because we reported on the ridiculousness of the FBI labeling white supremacists the country’s number one threat when Black Lives Matter-Antifa just destroyed $2 billion in private property in their continued coordinated attacks on cities across the country.

This is not the first time the Center for Countering Digital Hate has targeted The Gateway Pundit.

The Gateway Pundit was targeted by the same group back in February.

On Sunday Imran Ahmed went on with CNN and announced that he stood by his garbage “research” to target and eliminate conservative voices online.