Hosts on The View Clash Over Whether or Not Biden Should be Replaced (VIDEO)

The hosts on The View were divided on whether Joe Biden should be replaced as the Democrat nominee, leading to a fiery segment on the roundtable show.

On Friday’s episode, cohost Sara Haines said the debate was “really hard to watch.”

“It pains me to say this today, but I think President Biden needs to step down and be replaced,” Haines said.

.@SaraHaines on last night’s debate: “It kind of pains me to say this today, but I think Pres. Biden needs to step down and be replaced.” pic.twitter.com/vwX2Sc4mPW — The View (@TheView) June 28, 2024

Haines said she would still vote for Biden over former President Donald Trump, but does not believe the Democrats will win without a new nominee.

Former Trump White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin, who has since turned liberal, agreed with Haines.

Griffin said Biden’s performance was “stunningly worse than what I expected.” She added, “He needs to put country before his own ambition and he needs to step aside and pass the baton.”

.@AlyssaFarah Griffin: “Even though I’ve had concerns for a couple of years about Biden’s age, it was stunningly worse than I expected — [his] performance.” pic.twitter.com/RaZwJE20VL — The View (@TheView) June 28, 2024

She also said she felt “duped” by reports that Biden had spent the week preparing for the debate.

“I feel duped! I feel like I’ve been told this guy’s doing gymnastics at night!” Griffin said.

Sunny Hostin agreed that Biden lost, but was less convinced that he needs to step down.

“Maybe he needs to go, maybe he needs to be honest with himself and the American people. He can bow out at this time with grace and dignity,” Hostin said, expressing anger that Republicans are not considering replacing Trump after his conviction in New York.

“Why are we as Democrats — those of us who are Democrats — calling for our nominee to change?” Hostin asked.

“Because he’s losing!” Griffin said.

Ana Navarro still supports Biden.

“Until Joe Biden tells me he’s giving up, I’m not giving up on Joe Biden,” Navarro said. “To me, the binary choice remains the same.”

“Until Joe Biden tells me he’s giving up, I’m not giving up on Joe Biden.”@ananavarro reacts to last night’s debate between Pres. Biden and former Pres. Trump: “I’ve never seen Joe Biden like I saw him last night.” pic.twitter.com/UjbjYvW67L — The View (@TheView) June 28, 2024

“[Biden] is a man who speaks with a weak voice, but who tells me the truth in a weak elderly voice,” Navarro said.

“Joe Biden could not get through that debate and could not convey what either of you just did,” Griffin replied. “I was dying for Biden to do better. He could not articulate a vision, the threat of Trump, get through a policy statement. The stakes are too high in this election. They’re foundationally too high to run this man.”