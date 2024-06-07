The Hill Fires Briahna Joy Gray After Her Disrespectful Behavior While Interviewing Sister of Hostage Held by Hamas Terrorists

Activist Briahna Joy Gray was fired from The Hill after she was caught rolling her eyes while interviewing the sister of an Israeli hostage taken by Hamas.

The Daily Mail reports,

‘It finally happened. The Hill has fired me,’ Gray said on X on Thursday alongside an image of her notice of termination from the outlet. She added: ‘There should be no doubt that @RisingHill has a clear pattern of suppressing speech — particularly when it’s critical of the state of Israel.’

Her firing follows social media backlash after she received criticism over how she handled Yarden Gonen, the sister of Israeli hostage Romi Gonen, on October 7.

In a display typical of the socialist left, Bernie Sanders’ ex-press secretary, known for her socialist ties, condescendingly rolled her eyes and rudely cut off Yarden when she expressed the hope that Gray believes the women who have accused Hamas of sexual assault.

‘I really hope that you, specifically, will believe women when they say that they got hurt,’ Gonen said. The political commentator cut in, saying: ‘All right thanks for joining. Stick around.’ Throughout the interview, Gray tried to focus on Israel’s actions in Gaza, while Yarden repeatedly stated she did not want to speak politics and only wanted to raise awareness about her sister and other hostages. Yarden said: ‘I am here to talk about my sister; please, help me spread her story. Help me make people understand what she is going through as a woman in 2024.’

Online critics are now trying to cancel Gray, accusing her of blatant anti-Semitism and cold-heartedness.

Carly Pildis of the Anti-Defamation League condemned her, stating: “Gray’s sneering and eye-rolling at the suffering of Israelis is a clear act of dehumanization.”

‘She cannot bear to witness Israelis as human and deserving of sympathy. My global Jewish community suffers the blowback of antisemitism Briahna has propagated.’

It is no secret that Gray believes Israel, in its current form, should no longer exist as a state, and she has spoken freely about her views on Israel.

Someday, we’re going to look back at this clip of protesters begging the Vice President to stop beheading Palestinian babies, while Kimmel jokes they’re “ruining his flow” while cueing the band to play the protestors off, and wonder: how could people have been this cruel. https://t.co/gAelKWNaGC — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) June 6, 2024

In a panel at last month’s Dissident Dialogue festival, Gray said: “When Hamas talks about eliminating Israel, it’s not talking about killing all Jews.”.

‘It’s about eliminating the idea of a Jewish state — ending a Jewish state, ending an ethno-nationalist state and having a state more like what we have in the United States of America.’ After the panel, as reported by the New Republic, Gray told the moderator: ‘This is the most Islamophobic, racist audience I’ve ever seen. She added: ‘It’s disgusting. I hope someone drops a bomb on this entire building.’

Yikes. This is what they mean when someone says, “eating their own.”