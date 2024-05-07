OF COURSE: 82 Year-Old Bernie Sanders Announces He is Running for a Fourth Term in the U.S. Senate

Bernie Sanders has just announced that he is running for another term in the U.S. Senate. Sanders is 82 years old and this would be his fourth term.

Does he need another house?

Like many people in DC, Bernie is addicted to the power of his position and will not let it go in order for a new generation of lawmakers to step in and serve.

These people all seem to want to go out the way Dianne Feinstein did, voting from her deathbed.

The Hill reports:

Bernie Sanders to run for reelection in November Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is running for a fourth term in the Senate, he announced Monday, likely cementing the longtime progressive for the coming years in the upper chamber. “This is the most important national election in our lifetimes,” Sanders said in a statement. “We must fight to make sure that we remain a democracy, not an authoritarian society. We must fight to make sure that we have a government which represents the working families of our country, not the billionaire class and wealthy campaign contributors. We must fight to make sure that women can control their own bodies, and that we save the planet from the ravages of climate change. The stakes are enormous. This is an election we must not lose.” Sanders, 82, is the second-oldest member of the upper chamber behind only Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa.), and others around his age have made plans to depart… The Vermont independent has served more than 40 years in public office. On top of his three terms in the upper chamber, Sanders was a House member for eight terms and held the position of mayor of Burlington, Vt., throughout most of the 1980s.

This is Bernie’s announcement video:

Let me thank the people of Vermont, from the bottom of my heart, for giving me the opportunity to serve them in the United States Senate. It has been the honor of my life. Today, I am announcing my intention to seek another term. Here is why: pic.twitter.com/cfO8MF4Cep — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) May 6, 2024

And the grift goes on. He doesn't know how to do anything else. — Rae A (@xrae) May 6, 2024

A large percentage of the people who complain about the age of the Senate are his supporters. So I assume they'll be upset about this, yeah? https://t.co/Mf51KpOfXi — Sunny (@sunnyright) May 6, 2024

They just refuse to let go of power.