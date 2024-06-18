Globalist Ursula von der Leyen Struggles To Get Support for a Second Term as EU Commissioner, After Right Wing Populist Surge in European Elections Shifts the Geopolitical Forces

A political hurricane blew all over the old continent in the last European Elections.

The Globalist forces in most countries got crushed and lost significant political ground to conservative, populist, nationalist forces that emphasize national sovereignty and reject Brussels’ current policies such as the crippling ‘green new deal’, unchecked mass migration, military support for Ukraine, among others.

Nevertheless, the current President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, even though she presided over the veritable disaster that Europe has become, thinks she can get support to be appointed for a second term.

She may be right about that – but it’s certainly turning out be harder than she may have anticipated.

European Union leaders held a discussion on the bloc’s top jobs for the next five years, but left without agreement.

The decision is expected decision at a summit next week.

This leaders’ meeting was the first since the huge right-wing gains and the humiliating defeats for French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Reuters reported:

“Over dinner in Brussels, the EU’s 27 national leaders discussed who should run the powerful European Commission executive body, who should chair their European Council meetings and who should take the post of foreign policy chief. They had been widely expected to nominate Ursula von der Leyen of Germany for a second term as European Commission chief, Portuguese ex-premier Antonio Costa as Council president and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas as top diplomat.”

Von der Leyen is still the favorite to stay on as European Commission president, led by electoral gains by her centre-right European People’s Party.

“Thirteen of the 27 EU leaders are from parties belonging to the EPP. With French and German support too, she would have the qualified majority she requires to be nominated.”

The European leaders hope to make a formal decision at a summit on June 27-28.

Von der Leyen and the other 26 members of the Commission, including the foreign policy chief, will then need to be approved by parliamentary vote.

Politico reported:

“’There is no agreement tonight’, European Council President Charles Michel told reporters late Monday night after the leaders’ dinner.

[…] Expectations were high as the 27 heads of state and government met in Brussels in the hope of dividing the bloc’s four top jobs among the current coalition of the center-right European People’s Party, socialists and liberals.”

Macron and Scholz getting crushed also sped the talks. Typically, negotiations take weeks.

“But hopes of a quick deal evaporated Monday night as the European People’s Party, the winner of the European Parliament election, asked for more concessions and more power among the top jobs roles.”

The EPP wants half of the mandate of the President of the European Council, a position that would go to the Socialists. That soured the negotiations.

As I anticipated here, the current Council president Charles Michel is quietly hindering his former ally von der Leyen.

“The official added that Michel did not help in the discussions. ‘Instead of helping to find a deal, he kept bringing up other things’, the official said.”

