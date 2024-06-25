Fox & Friends Host Ainsley Earhardt Breaks Down While Interviewing Pregnant Wife Of Murdered MI Sheriff Bradley Reckling [VIDEO]

On Saturday night, 30-year-old Bradley Reckling, an Oakland County, Michigan Sheriff Deputy, was murdered in cold blood while tracking a stolen vehicle from Red Oaks Water Park in Madison Heights, MI, to the Democrat-run, crime-ridden city of Detroit.

From the Gateway Pundit– According to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, Deputy Bradley Reckling was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle with assistance from two detectives.

The vehicle, a stolen 2022 Chevrolet Equinox, stopped unexpectedly. The suspects exited the vehicle and started shooting at Deputy Reckling, who was shot in the chest and head. The detectives were in their own separate vehicles and were not struck.

“The sheriff said Detroit police and Michigan State Police quickly responded to the area and set up a perimeter. Three suspects were taken into custody,” Fox 2 Detroit reported.

Sherriff Deputy Reckling leaves behind his pregnant wife of 8 years, 30-year-old Jacqueline, and 3 young daughters. Jacqueline and Bradley were living on a farm they had recently purchased where they planned to raise their 4 children.

The murdered Sheriff Deputy Bradley Reckling’s wife, Jacqueline, bravely appeared on Fox & Friends to talk about the murder of her husband. While Steve Doocy and Lawrence Jones asked Jacqueline several questions, Ashley Earhardt remained silent. When asked by Jones why Jacqueline wanted to make a public statement on their show, she explained that she wanted everyone to know what a good person her husband was, telling the hosts, “He was the rock of our family.”

Ainsley Earhardt appeared to be struggling while Jacqueline told the hosts what her husband meant to her and to her children. A visibly shaken Earhardt finally spoke to the widow of the MI sheriff deputy, saying, “When we were little girls, we wanted to marry a wonderful man. And we imagined spending the rest of our lives with…”

In a sweet gesture to help his fellow Fox & Friends host maintain her composure, Lawrence Jones placed his hand on Earnhardt’s back. The Fox & Friends host continued, “…that one person…and by the grace of God, you found your one person, and now he’s gone.

And now you have to raise these 3 beautiful girls on your own. And I’m so sorry,” she said, as she hung her head, crying. Ainsley then explained how Tunnels to Towers, an amazing group that received so much support from Rush Limbaugh while he was alive, would be paying off her entire mortgage.

The grieving widow began to cry as she appeared to connect with Earhardt’s sincere reaction to her grief.

Lawrence Jones told their viewers that they would be putting the family’s GoFundMe link on their website, so people could help them if they would like.

Click HERE for the legitimate GoFundMe link where readers can help the family of murdered Sheriff Deputy Bradley Reckling.

The Tunnels 2 Towers organization is a very worthy cause. Here is a brief description of what their group does to help so many deserving individuals and families of heroes:

Since 9/11, we have been helping America’s heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. We are also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and helping America to Never Forget September 11, 2001.

Go HERE if you’d like to donate to their organization. Tunnels 2 Towers also sells merchandise on their store website, to help fund their organization.