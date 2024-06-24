Michigan Sheriff’s Deputy Fatally Shot in ‘Ambush’ While Tracking Stolen Vehicle



Deputy Reckling and his family

A Sheriff’s Deputy in Oakland County, Michigan was murdered in cold blood on Saturday night while tracking a stolen vehicle.

According to Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard, Deputy Bradley Reckling was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle with assistance from two detectives.

The vehicle, a stolen 2022 Chevrolet Equinox stopped unexpectedly. The suspects exited the vehicle and started shooting at Deputy Reckling, who was shot in the chest and head. The detectives were in their own separate vehicles and were not struck.

Fox 2 Detroit reported:

An Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy was working to recover a stolen vehicle when he was killed in Detroit in what Sheriff Michael Bouchard called an ambush. According to Bouchard, Deputy Bradley Reckling and two other detectives with the auto theft unit were looking for a stolen 2022 Chevrolet Equinox on Saturday night after it was reported stolen from Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights earlier in the day. Reckling was behind the stolen Equinox in the area of Schoenherr and Park Grove streets on Detroit’s east side around 10:50 p.m. when the vehicle suddenly stopped and people got out. The suspects started shooting, hitting Reckling in the head and chest. The two other detectives who were nearby in their own vehicles were not hit.

“The sheriff said Detroit police and Michigan State Police quickly responded to the area and set up a perimeter. Three suspects were taken into custody,” Fox 2 Detroit reported.

Message from Chief James E. White regarding the Oakland County Deputy who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Detroit’s east side last night. pic.twitter.com/EECEjzo74S — Detroit Police Department (@detroitpolice) June 23, 2024

Deputy Reckling was on the force for 9 years. Sadly, he left behind 3 children ages 5, 4 and 1 and his wife had a child on the way.

An online donation was set up to provide financial support for Deputy Reckling’s family.