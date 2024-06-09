Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Says He Believes Trump Will Select Dr. Ben Carson as VP (VIDEO)

Sky News Australia recently interviewed Mick Mulvaney, the former White House Chief of Staff under the Trump administration, asking him whom he believes Trump will select as his Vice President.

In the interview, when asked who he believes Trump will pick as his vice president, Mulvaney said, “I’m giving you the winner right now; I’m telling you it’s going to be Ben Carson.”

Mulvaney continued, “The one element I think Ben Carson has that none of the other six people on the list have is I don’t think Ben Carson wants to be president; I don’t think he wants to run for president.”

“The 2028 election starts the next day after the 2024 election. I don’t think Donald Trump wants anybody in that White House running for President on day one of his second term. That’s why I keep coming back again to Ben Carson. They know each other, they like each other, he’s trustworthy, he’s loyal,” added Mulvaney.

Ben Carson recently appeared on CNN and shared his concerns regarding mail-in ballots being used in the 2024 election.

