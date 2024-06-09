Former DNI and Liar James Clapper Refuses to Retract Letter on Hunter Biden’s ‘Laptop from Hell’ as Russian Disinformation

In October of 2020 – just days before the presidential election – 51 former intelligence officials signed and published a letter that baselessly decried the contents of Hunter’s ‘laptop from hell’ had “all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

This was a lie. They all knew it was a lie. The FBI and intelligence community knew in November 2019 that Hunter Biden’s laptop was authentic and contained evidence of hundreds of international crimes that included his father, Joe Biden.

In March, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) introduced a House Resolution that would strip security clearances from dozens of federal intelligence officials who signed on to the letter declaring the infamous Hunter Biden laptop as “Russian disinformation” shortly after it emerged leading up to the rigged 2020 election.

During the second presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden and hack reporter Kristen Welker teamed up against President Donald Trump.

At one point, Joe Biden interrupted Welker for his planned response to the Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell scandal. Joe Biden told the audience that 50 intelligence leaders signed a letter saying the laptop was “Russian propaganda.”

The laptop, which contains a trove of incriminating emails and images, is now confirmed to be authentic by an FBI agent involved in the Hunter Biden gun trial case.

FBI Special Agent Erika Jensen, who testified in court, confirmed that the laptop belonged to Hunter Biden and that its contents were genuine.

“When asked how she was able to confirm the laptop’s authenticity, Ms. Jensen said the serial number on the back of the laptop matches the serial number provided in Apple Inc.’s response to a subpoena for records.”

Despite this new revelation, James Clapper, the former director of national intelligence under the Obama regime, has refused to retract a letter he signed along with 51 other former officials.

When asked by Fox News Digital if he regretted signing the letter given the current evidence, Clapper simply responded with a resolute “No.”

According to Fox News, Clapper declined to publicly remove his name from the letter and would not concede that he and the other former intelligence officials who endorsed it should have waited longer before making such an impactful claim.

It’s worth recalling that Clapper said that he never suggested that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation. Of course, that is a lie, and his name is listed on the signed letter along with 51 dishonest and untrustworthy intel officials.

These people should be in prison for interfering in an election.