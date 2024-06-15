Former Democrat Donor From California Explains Why He is Now Backing Donald Trump (VIDEO)

Jacob Helberg is a Silicon Valley executive and was a donor to Democrats and Joe Biden. Not anymore.

Helberg was at the recent California fundraiser that brought in a whopping $12 million for Trump in one night.

He just appeared on the FOX Business Network and spoke to Maria Bartiromo about why he has shifted his support to Trump.

Breitbart News reports:

Former Dem Donor Helberg Now Backing Trump: ‘It’s Time to Make a Change’ Former Democrat donor Jacob Helberg said Saturday on Fox Business Network’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street” that “it’s time to make a change” from President Joe Biden’s “radical progressive” governing to former President Donald Trump. Bartiromo said, “Deep blue turning red as the tide turns. Trump in Silicon Valley, members of California’s starkly liberal technology community turning out to support the from the prison the massive fundraiser last week in the Trump campaign, raking in $12 million at the event. Jacob Helberg was there.”

When Maria asks him why he changed, he says that the Democrat party has been hijacked by a woke theology and that Biden has spent the last three years trying to cater to the radical left.

He also says that Biden’s policies have been awful for businesses and for innovation. Watch the whole thing below:

In case you’re wondering if Helberg is being genuine about his political conversion, take a look at this:

Wishing @realDonaldTrump an excellent birthday today. Hope all your birthday wishes come true! https://t.co/vzxnj6P4SH pic.twitter.com/zve8AavurL — Jacob Helberg (@jacobhelberg) June 14, 2024

There has been a major shift in recent months. People who would have been afraid to publicly support Trump just a few years ago are no longer shy about it. There are millions of people just like Jacob Helberg across the country. They may not be wealthy donors, but they can and will vote in November.