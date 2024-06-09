Trump Raised a Stunning $12 Million in One Night This Week at Silicon Valley Event

Last week after the sham guilty verdict came down in New York City, Trump announced that he had raised a staggering $400 million.

This week, during a one night event in Silicon Valley, hosted by entrepreneur David Sacks, Trump raised another $12 million – in just one night.

The fact that people in blue Silicon Valley are stepping up to support Trump, post-NYC verdict, shows that the political narrative has shifted. No one could have imagined Trump getting this kind of support in such a blue area four years ago.

Breitbart News reported:

Trump Raises $12M at Silicon Valley Fundraiser Hosted by Venture Capitalist David Sacks Former President Donald Trump raised $12 million at a Silicon Valley fundraiser in deep blue state California on Thursday, according to a member of the California Republican National Committee. Harmeet Dhillon posted on X: “$12M raised tonight! Incredible support for @realDonaldTrump. Not an empty seat in the gorgeous home of @DavidSacks and Jacqueline. Thrilled to see the tech leaders stepping up!” It was the first fundraiser since Trump’s conviction last week, illustrating the former president’s ability to raise funds and garner support despite Democrats’ best efforts to label him a “convicted felon” and hurt his candidacy… The fundraiser was co-hosted by Sacks and fellow venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya. The two co-host the popular “All-In” podcast. According to the Times, the initial goal of the fundraiser was $5 million — an amount that was exceeded by more than double. About 25 were expected to attend a dinner as part of the fundraiser, with another approximately 50 slated to attend a bigger reception.

In a lengthy post on Twitter/X, David Sacks explained his support for Trump:

Why I’m Backing President Trump As many press accounts have reported, I’m hosting a fundraising event for President Donald J. Trump at my home in San Francisco this evening. Over the last couple of years, I have hosted events for presidential candidates Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as well as several Congressional figures in both major parties. I give to many, but endorse few. But today I am giving my endorsement to our 45th President, Donald J. Trump, to be our 47th President. My reasons rest on four main issues that I think are vital to American prosperity, security, and stability – issues where the Biden administration has veered badly off course and where I believe President Trump can lead us back.

Trump is gaining momentum (and cash) at an increasing pace. People clearly want change.