Former AG Bill Barr Says Trump’s Conviction an ‘Abomination’ – Will Be Overturned on Appeal (VIDEO)

by

Former Attorney General Bill Barr has come out swinging against Donald Trump’s sham criminal trial and conviction, describing the entire process as an “abomination.”

Barr made the comments during an interview on Fox News with Martha McCallum, pointing out that Trump obviously did not commit a crime.

“I said from the very start that this was an abomination, and I actually was surprised that they went ahead with the case because there really was nothing there,” Barr said. “There was no crime there, and they really weren’t able to articulate it until after the defense rested its case. So I thought the whole thing was a travesty.”

The 74-year-old, who betrayed tens of millions of Americans by refusing to investigate election fraud during the 2020 presidential election, added that the conviction would undermine any potential Biden victory.

“This will be eventually overruled after the election. But what if there’s a close election? And Biden squeaks through, and then the case is overruled?” he continued. “Half the country is gonna feel this was a stolen election and again, this is a grave injustice and disservice to the country.”

Barr recently confirmed that despite their fallout and Trump’s various attacks on his character, he would still be voting for the former president in November.

“If faced with a choice between two people, neither of which I think should be president, I feel it’s my duty to pick the person who I think would do the least damage to the country,” Barr said at the time.

“And I think Trump would do less damage than Biden. And I think all this stuff about a threat to democracy, I think the real threat to democracy is the progressive movement. And in the Biden administration.”

Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
