Eight Ways Chris Wray and Bill Barr Destroyed Free and Fair Elections in America

In 2020, then-Attorney General Bill Barr and FBI Director Chris Wray destroyed elections in the United States of America.

Through their actions and inactions, Bill Barr and Chris Wray were active participants in the massive criminal fraud of the 2020 election.

1. GBI Strategies Democrat-funded ballot registration harvesting scandal

The massive ballot registration fraud by GBI Strategies – a Democrat-funded operation – in Michigan and every battleground state.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, in August 2023, CONFIRMED that 8,000 to 10,000 suspected fraudulent ballot registrations were delivered to the Muskegon, Michigan, City Clerk prior to the 2020 election.

The Gateway Pundit and our contacts in Michigan released the original report earlier in the week. This report and investigation was buried for three years.

Our reporting was based on a redacted police report describing how Muskegon City Clerk Meisch encountered a woman dropping off 8,000 – 10,000 completed voter registration applications. Meisch found this unusual since the voting population in Muskegon at the time was around 30,000 individuals so she immediately reported this to authorities. The Gateway Pundit reported that the “registrations included the same handwriting, non-existent addresses, and incorrect phone numbers.”

An investigation found that the woman who turned in the fraudulent ballot registrations worked for GBI Strategies, a Democrat-funded group with operations across the state.

GBI Strategies was funded by dark money super PAC ‘BlackPAC,’ who paid them $11,254,919 to register voters for Joe Biden.

The Gateway Pundit reported that during the investigation, the police found guns, burner phones, pre-paid cash cards, and incomplete registrations at a defunct eyeglass store where GBI Strategies had set up operations in the state. GBI was operating in several locations around the state.

Here is the EXPLOSIVE report by The Gateway Pundit published last fall.

We now know that the investigation was sent to the FBI, where it died a slow death. When The Gateway Pundit released our report in August 2023, Attorney General Nessel announced days later, after her original silence, that she would send it to the FBI – again.

It should be noted that NOT ONE SINGLE PERSON was arrested for this massive multi-state ballot registration fraud involving THOUSANDS of fake registrations!

Chris Wray has ignored this massive scandal to this day!

Bill Barr reportedly killed the investigation at the time!

2. The #DetroitLeaks training sessions

The #DetroitLeaks Tapes: Democrats in Michigan were caught on audio training poll workers in Detroit to commit voter fraud in a variety of ways.

The #DetroitLeaks reports revealed that Detroit poll workers who were trained in how to lie, trained on how to handle ballot challenges from Trump supporters, told to call 911 on any challengers, and to use COVID as an excuse to deny poll challengers access to view the ballots as they were being counted and tabulated.

Here’s the #DetroitLeaks video that was captured by an undercover conservative reporter during a training session prior to the 2020 election.

The series of leaks also revealed that even challenged ballots would be processed as regular ballots. Incoming State Representative Steve Carra and Michigan activist Bob Cushman filed a successful lawsuit against Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson over the explosive allegations that poll workers were being trained in how to commit voter fraud.

This report was banned from YouTube, Twitter, and other social media platforms. It was too explosive. Democrats were caught redhanded training poll workers how to cheat in the 2020 election for Joe Biden.

Multiple independent witnesses have approached the Gateway Pundit and confirmed that the predictions from #DetroitLeaks were accurate and that the counting of ballots for Wayne County/Detroit at the TCF Center (aka Cobo Hall) was by poll workers who refused challenges from GOP poll challengers, used COVID as an excuse to deny access to review the process, tabulated challenged illegal ballots, and fulfilled this voter fraud prophecy.

Bill Barr and Chris Wray did nothing to investigate these planned and coordinated voter fraud training sessions. The Gateway Pundit believes similar actions may have been used in other states.

3. In a coordinated act, battleground states quit counting ballots on election night

On Election night in November 2020, President Trump was soundly defeating Joe Biden. Trump was crushing Joe Biden in the battleground states.

Then, something took place that Americans had never experienced in over 200 years of its existence. News broke that the battleground states were going to quit counting votes for the night. This had NEVER taken place in US history.

On election night, President Trump went out to speak to supporters. He had won the election. But then suddenly, the battleground states announced they had stopped counting. President Trump told his supporters, “This is a fraud. This is an embarrassment to our country.”

Overnight, Democrats dumped hundreds of thousands of mysterious votes for Joe Biden into the battleground states. There was collusion. Four days later, even Pennsylvania, where they locked the doors on the counting rooms and prevented Republican observers from entering, had gone to Joe Biden. Trump was ahead in the state by nearly 800,000 votes on Election night!

This was classic election fraud. The entire country knew it then and knows it now. The pretenders in the fake news immediately started pushing the notion that Joe Biden, who never held an honest rally the entire election season, had captured 81 million votes. It was the greatest crime in US history.

So what happened? And who made the call to the swing states to quit counting?

We will never know because Chris Wray from the FBI and AG Bill Barr never investigated this criminal act.

Today, we are starting to understand Attorney General Bill Barr‘s role in this historic criminal act.

4. The FBI and DOJ hid the Biden family crimes from the American public despite holding onto Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell” since 2019.

The FBI knew Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell was authentic in 2019 but lied to social media companies so the story would be censored during the 2020 election to help Joe Biden.

The House Ways and Means Committee reported in 2023:

In October 2019, the FBI became aware that a repair shop had a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden and that the laptop might contain evidence of a crime. The FBI verified its authenticity in November of 2019 by matching the device number against Hunter Biden’s Apple iCloud ID.

According to testimony from Laura Dehmlow, the Section Chief of the FBI’s Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF), the FBI deliberately lied to social media companies about the authenticity of Hunter’s laptop to protect Joe Biden.

In the nine months leading up to the 2020 election, the FBI met over 30 times with social media platforms — all while in possession of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

In one of the meetings, somebody from Twitter essentially asked whether the laptop was real.

“One of the FBI folks who was on the call did confirm that, “yes, it was,” before another participant jumped in and said, “no further comment,” Dehmlow said.

BIG BREAKING NEWS Testimony reveals the FBI knew the Hunter Biden laptop was authentic, but when asked by a social media company about the laptop’s authenticity the FBI said “no further comment.” The rest is history. pic.twitter.com/LzjS5cSBS6 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) July 20, 2023

Fifty-one top intel officials also lied about the laptop from hell.

Chris Wray and Bill Barr hid this from the American public, knowing it could sway the election and put a quick end to President Trump’s bogus first impeachment. No one has faced any disciplinary action for this major fraud perpetrated on the American public.

5. The FBI and DOJ refused to investigate the Ballot Box stuffing operations by Democrats

In June 2022, former AG Bill Barr laughed hysterically when he was asked about the evidence of voter fraud presented by “2000 Mules” during his pre-recorded testimony at the Jan 6 show trial.

“Uh, the election was not stolen by fraud. And I haven’t seen anything since the election that changes my mind on that, including the ‘2000 Mules’ movie,” Barr said as he laughed hysterically. Barr cited the lack of photographic evidence. And then mocked the geo-tracking cell phone data.

Clearly, Bill Barr has no idea how geo-tracking works or about the precision of the data obtained by the True the Vote investigators.

The Gateway Pundit and 100 Percent Fed Up, with the help of the investigative team at Mc4EI, released several videos showing individuals jamming multiple ballots into drop Detroit, Michigan boxes as well as two close-up videos of individuals who appear to be signing the envelopes of other people’s ballots during the 2020 election. This footage was obtained by The Gateway Pundit.

Here is one of the videos we released of ballot box stuffing in Detroit.

In the video below, a man dressed in street clothes exits the front passenger seat of a postal worker’s truck and stuffs a stack of ballots into the absentee ballot drop box in Detroit. In a second video taken on the same day, the same man exits the passenger side of the USPS truck and delivers an even larger stack of ballots into the slot of the drop box. In this video, you can clearly see he is recording the drop on his cell phone in his left hand.

This one’s for you, Bill Barr…

On October 29, a US Postal worker can be seen making four trips to the Liberty Center satellite voting center in Detroit. The final trip was made in a private vehicle. Although the people making the deliveries are not the same, the number on the front of the US Post Office vehicle is the same!

On April 20, Jim Hoft of the Gateway Pundit and Patty McMurray of 100 Percent Fed Up interviewed Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips to ask about the incredible work they did to uncover a massive coordinated criminal ring that was spread across several critical swing states Trump won in 2016, but curiously, lost in 2020.

Thanks to the hard work and commitment of the Michigan Citizens For Election Integrity (MC4EI) and their team, who poured over hours of dropbox footage, the Gateway Pundit and 100 Percent Fed Up were able to provide footage from the drop boxes in Detroit to True the Vote to be used in the “2000 Mules” movie.

Bill Barr scoffed at this likely criminal act. Chris Wray ignored it.

6. The United States Postal Service (USPS) was transporting trailers full of completed ballots from New York to swing state Pennsylvania

Election fraud whistleblowers came forward in December 2020 following the controversial election, including one who witnessed the shipping of an estimated 144,000-288,000 completed ballots across three state lines on October 21, 2020.

The information was made public at a press conference by the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, a national constitutional litigation organization.

The Amistad Project said at the time that they had sworn declarations that over 300,000 ballots were issued in Arizona, 548,000 in Michigan, 204,000 in Georgia, and over 121,000 in Pennsylvania.

They said that their evidence reveals multi-state illegal efforts by USPS workers to influence the election in at least three of six swing states.

The whistleblower statements included potentially hundreds of thousands of completed absentee ballots being transported across three state lines and a trailer filled with ballots disappearing in Pennsylvania.

Attorney Phil Kline said, “130,000 to 280,000 completed ballots for the 2020 general election were shipped from Bethpage, NY, to Lancaster, PA, where those ballots and the trailer in which they were shipped disappeared.”

Truck driver Jesse Morgan was present at the press conference and spoke for 9 minutes about his unbelievable ordeal. Morgan was tasked with delivering completed ballots to Pennsylvania from New York State.

The Gateway Pundit later discovered that rather than investigate this massive alleged crime, US Attorney General Bill Barr called up investigator Tony Shaffer and KILLED the investigation! He never lifted a finger to investigate this enormous act of election fraud!

In June 2022, The Gateway Pundit reported that the United States Postal Service investigated the allegations by the truck drivers – but they would NOT release their report.

The American Thinker reported in 2023 that the USPS finally released their report on the accusations of truck drivers hauling completed ballots across state lines into Pennsylvania before election day!

The Post Office Inspector General (OIG) acknowledged that a contractor in Rochester, New York, printed 650,000 general election ballots that went to Pennsylvania. Of the total, 450,000 went to Philadelphia County, and 200,000 went to Chester County.

Jesse Morgan was exonerated. No wonder they hid this for over a year!

The USPS was running ballots!

Rather than investigate this massive criminal act, Bill Barr screamed at investigator Tony Shaffer for looking into the USPS ballot trafficking scandal and FBI agents working for Chris Wray harassed the whistleblowers!

7. The State Farm Center ballot stuffing operation

As reported in December 2023 – Chris Wray’s FBI, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office, released a report in June 2023 where they announced that they “did not uncover any violations” during their investigation of the late-night ballot counting at The State Farm Center in Atlanta, Georgia on Election Day November 3, 2020.

According to the report, “Teams of investigators from the FBI, GBI, and Georgia SOS conducted independent and simultaneous interviews of Fulton County elections workers who were involved in the processing and scanning of absentee ballots at State Farm Arena on Election Night on November 3, 2020.

Investigators from the three law enforcement agencies also reviewed the entire unedited security video footage of the events in question at State Farm Arena. SOS investigators independently interviewed party observers who were present at State Farm Arena that evening.”

They say they did not uncover any violations or evidence of wrongdoing. That’s because they hid it from their report.

The interviews for this investigation took place back in December 2020, following the November 2020 election.

According to the FBI-GBI report, the “bulk of the investigation appears to have been conducted in December 2020 and January 2021, but both the State Election Board and the Georgia Secretary of State’s office was backed up reviewing claims.”

Again, the report was just released in June 2023 by Chris Wray’s FBI and the GBI in Georgia – along with Georgia SOS Brad Raffensperger. It appears that there was no new information in the report other than what was known in December 2020, so it begs the question – Why did it take three years for Chris Wray’s FBI to release the report?

Several election officials went back to the State Farm Arena, and they began counting ballots late at night without observers present. According to the Georgia Republican Party at the time, this was unlawful activity.

Joe Hoft, who is a contributor at The Gateway Pundit, first released video at the time exposing election workers at the State Farm Center on Election night shoving stacks of ballots through the machines multiple times late at night without any election observers in the room.

In one instance, the stack of ballots was fed through one machine three times by operator Ruby Freeman, and that same stack of ballots was then fed through another machine by-election worker Ralph Jones. The same stack of ballots went through the machines at least four times!

Here again, is a video of the election workers pulling hidden ballots out from under a draped table, jamming the ballots through the machines multiple times.

It should be noted that this was not just happening at one table but at multiple tables.

Following the 2020 presidential election, Rudy Giuliani and The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft and Joe Hoft were sued by two election workers, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Shae Moss, her daughter. The two women claim that they were threatened after Rudy Giuliani, Jim, and Joe reported on their illicit activities late at night on November 3, 2020.

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft discussed the case with a very prominent attorney in December 2023. We were advised to review the report released in June by Chris Wray’s FBI, GBI, and the Georgia Secretary of State’s office.

And what we found was clear-cut dishonesty by Chris Wray’s FBI and Georgia’s Brad Raffensperger.

Chris Wray’s FBI, the GBI, and GA SOS interviewed the individual who created the fake Ruby Freeman social media page and published totally fabricated posts that allegedly were put up by Ruby Freeman.

(For the record, The Gateway Pundit did not post these social media reports at the time because they were completely over the top. We knew they were likely fake.)

Here is what is interesting: The FBI interviewed the “man” who created the fake Ruby Freeman account, but they NEVER named him in the report. His name was redacted for some reason?

From the report:

“He created the @rubyfreeman Georgia account but did not write the specific post regarding tampering with the 2020 election,” according to the FBI report. “On December 4, 2020, he came across Instagram user “@[redacted] who posted the supposed confession by Freeman. Shortly thereafter, @[redacted] changed their account name to @rubyfreeman_georgia. That account holder subsequently changed the account name to “rubyfreeman_georgia. The account was later made private, and then deleted. [redacted] created a new @rubyfreeman_georgia account and described his account as being a fake or parody account.”

FBI report page 9

The FBI did not arrest the man, as far as we know. Why not?

Who is this man? Why was his name redacted?

Why was the second man’s name redacted? Why was the second man not arrested?

The “Investigative Findings” or conclusion of the FBI, GBI, and GA SOS report omits the most important accusations!

The Gateway Pundit was the first to report that the election workers, Ruby Freeman, Shae Moss, Ralph Jones, and others, were shoving stacks of ballots through the machines numerous times. There is a video of Ruby taking a stack of ballots and shoving the ballots through the machines three times! There is a video of Ralph shoving that same stack of ballots through his machine after they were fed through Ruby’s machine.

There is also proof that Ruby was operating the machine despite not being qualified to operate it! How is that legal?.

After a three-year investigation — Chris Wray and the FBI DO NOT EVEN MENTION THIS in their Investigative findings.

The FBI DID NOT include one word in their conclusion on the numerous election workers double and triple feeding ballots through the voting machines late at night after the election observers were sent home!

The FBI omitted any mention of the most important evidence of a crime in their report!

It is clear from their actions that the FBI was in on the cover-up.

And now they got caught.

They don’t even mention that the ballots were fed through the machines numerous times!

They are lying by omission.

Throughout the 2020 election and its aftermath, it was obvious that Attorney General Bill Barr and FBI Director Chris Wray were not going to lift a finger to protect the integrity of US elections.

We saw it when Bill Barr shut down the USPS ballot scandal.

We saw it when the DOJ-FBi allowed GOP observers to be locked out of the counting rooms in the battleground states.

We saw it when Bill Barr mocked the presence of ballot mules dropping dozens of ballots in unguarded ballot drop boxes.

We saw it when there was no investigation of the mysterious late-night ballot drops.

We saw it when they ignored the curious drop-and-roll method used in the swing states.

We saw it when the battleground states all announced they were shutting down their counting for the night on election night for the first time in history.

And now we see it in this completely disingenuous report by the FBI on the State Farm Center ballot stuffing operation.

Bill Barr and FBI Director Chris Wray covered-up the most glaring evidence of election fraud in 2020 – the State Farm Center late-night ballot stuffing scandal. Wray and Barr published a dishonest report and lied to the American public.

This is just a partial list of Bill Barr and Chris Wray’s actions before, during and after the 2020 election.

Bill Barr played a major role in the scheme to remove President Trump by any means necessary.

8. This week, The Gateway Pundit will release new evidence on how the Deep State lied repeatedly and hid damning information from the American public in the run-up to the 2020 election.

Stay tuned…