LIVE STREAM VIDEO: Dirty AG Merrick Garland Testifies Before Congress on Weaponizing the DOJ – Garland Refuses to Say Whether He is Coordinating with Bragg, Willis, and Letitia James

by

Attorney General Merrick Garland is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee as representatives conduct oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Garland will testify on the Biden Administration’s weaponizing of the Department of Justice.

Here is the livestream to the hearing this morning.

The hearing is in progress.

Merrick Garland refused to answer if the DOJ was coordinating with Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis, and Letitia James in their lawfare suits against President Trump.

We are witnessing the most corrupt administrations in US history.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

