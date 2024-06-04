LIVE STREAM VIDEO: Dirty AG Merrick Garland Testifies Before Congress on Weaponizing the DOJ – Garland Refuses to Say Whether He is Coordinating with Bragg, Willis, and Letitia James

Attorney General Merrick Garland is testifying before the House Judiciary Committee as representatives conduct oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Garland will testify on the Biden Administration’s weaponizing of the Department of Justice.

NOW — Attorney General Merrick Garland arrives at Capitol Hill to testify before the House Judiciary Committee regarding accusations that the Department of Justice is being weaponized against @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/H9lINgRjiT — Toria Brooke (@realtoriabrooke) June 4, 2024

Here is the livestream to the hearing this morning.

The hearing is in progress.

Merrick Garland refused to answer if the DOJ was coordinating with Alvin Bragg, Fani Willis, and Letitia James in their lawfare suits against President Trump.

We are witnessing the most corrupt administrations in US history.