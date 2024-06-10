Fani Willis’ YSL RICO Trial Goes Off the Rails After Rapper Young Thug’s Attorney Arrested Mid Trial! (VIDEO)

Fani Willis’ YSL RICO trial went off the rails on Monday after rapper Young Thug’s lawyer was held in contempt and jailed mid-trial.

Brian Steel, the attorney representing Young Thug, AKA, Jeffrey Williams, and other defendants in a sprawling RICO case was jailed for contempt.

Steel was reportedly held in contempt for not revealing his source who told him what happened in an ex parte hearing this morning, according to Law & Crime.

Judge Ural Glanville held Brian Steel in contempt for not disclosing a source for a private conversation that involved a witness and the State.

“I’m going to give you five minutes. If you don’t tell me who it is, I’m going to put you in contempt,” Judge Glanville said to Brian Steel.

Steel replied, “I don’t need five minutes.”

After a short recess, the judge gave the attorney one more chance.

“Mr. Steel, I’m going to ask you again. I need you to tell me how you got this information. This is so sacrosanct to have a conversation in my chambers parroted to you,” the judge said.

The deputy walked over to Brian Steel and whispered in his ear before he was taken into custody.

WATCH:

BREAKING: WATCH – Here is the moment #YoungThug‘s attorney Brian Steel was taken into custody for contempt. The deputy whispered in his ear (I assume he told him he wouldn’t cuff him.) He was held in contempt for not revealing his source that told him what happened in an ex… pic.twitter.com/Ad7ryx3vxA — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) June 10, 2024

The judge had a secret meeting with the prosecutors!

This is an utter disgrace Glanville has let his pride interfere with judicial temperament in my view Brian Steel is one of the most reputable lawyers you will ever find Judges can’t just jail lawyers for doing their job Judges can’t have secret meetings with DAs either https://t.co/m3TsyBauP2 — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) June 10, 2024

This trial has been a total circus since day one.

Earlier this year a top prosecutor from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ office screamed at the judge overseeing the RICO trial of rapper Young Thug.

Assistant District Attorney Adriane Love shouted at Judge Ural Glanville on Wednesday after she was told she wasn’t properly handling the RICO case against Young Thug, AKA, Jeffrey Williams, and other defendants.

“Well, then you all should have gotten yourself together beforehand,” the judge said to Love.

The judge continued, “Have a seat, madam! Have a seat! You better exclude that and next time, make sure you’re prepared!”

“You continue to engage in this pattern of behavior, you don’t want to accept my ruling, and I know you’re trying to be an advocate, but at some point just stop,” the judge said to Adriane Love. “Just stop. I made my ruling.”

Adriane Love shouted over the judge and argued her office was handling evidence properly.

“Judge, we talked to them [the defense] this morning about that and attempted… I talked to them earlier this week!” Love screamed. “Your honor, so the court punishes the state because the defense—”

The judge interrupted Love: “I’m not punishing anybody, but prior preparation prevents poor performance.”

Love shouted back: “We prepared, judge! That’s why I sent them what I sent them last week! A whole week and a half ago! Two weeks, your honor!”

What a dumpster fire!

WATCH: