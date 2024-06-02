Even RINO Mitt Romney is Denouncing Trump’s Sham Conviction, Calls It ‘Political Malpractice’

Even the notorious RINO and former presidential candidate Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is denouncing the sham conviction of President Donald Trump.

In a rigged trial orchestrated by New York Democrats in conjunction with the Biden White House, Trump was found guilty of all 34 charges of falsifying business records related to a hush-money payment made to adult porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

Romney, who makes no secret of his disdain for the former president and has tried to sabotage him at every turn, argued that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg should never have let the case go to trial.

“Bragg should have settled the case against Trump, as would have been the normal procedure. But he made a political decision,” Romney reportedly told his biographer McKay Coppins, a writer at the Atlantic.

“Bragg may have won the battle, for now, but he may have lost the political war,” he continued. “Democrats think they can put out the Trump fire with oxygen. It’s political malpractice.”

Last month, Romney also made the case that Joe Biden should pardon Trump because it would make him seem like the bigger man.

“You may disagree with this, but had I been President Biden, when the Justice Department brought on indictments, I would have immediately pardoned him,” he said in an interview with MSNBC.

“I’d have pardoned President Trump. Why? Well, because it makes me, President Biden, the big guy and the person I pardoned a little guy.”

Meanwhile, other Republican Senators have warned that they will create havoc in the Senate unless the White House stops politically persecuting its opponents.

Strongly worded statements are not enough. Those who turned our judicial system into a political cudgel must be held accountable. We are no longer cooperating with any Democrat legislative priorities or nominations, and we invite all concerned Senators to join our stand. pic.twitter.com/H0CzIjXgwC — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) May 31, 2024

“The White House has made a mockery of the rule of law and fundamentally altered our politics in un-American ways,” read a letter led by Mike Lee, also of Utah, and signed by several other Senators. “As a Senate Republican conference, we are unwilling to aid and abet this White House in its project to tear this country apart.”