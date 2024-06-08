Elon Musk Doubles Down Attacks on Serial Liar Fauci: “You’re All Beagles to me Anyway… Crimes Against Humanity”

Elon Musk has launched another fierce attack on Dr. Anthony Fauci, this time accusing him of committing “crimes against humanity” in a tweet posted on X Saturday.

Musk shared a tweet on Saturday featuring an image of Fauci likened to a mugshot with the caption, “You’re All Beagles to Me Anyway… Crimes Against Humanity.”

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 8, 2024

The reference to ‘beagles’ traces back to an exclusive report from The Gateway Pundit in 2021. The report was based on findings by The White Coat Waste Project, a taxpayer watchdog group that advocates for reducing wasteful government spending on animal testing.

According to documents uncovered by the organization, the NIAID, under Dr. Fauci’s leadership, had allocated part of a $375,800 grant to a lab in Tunisia for experimentation on beagles. The grant money was used to infest beagles with parasites as part of a study published last month.

The details of the experiment are disturbing. The beagles were subjected to torturous conditions, including having their heads locked in mesh cages filled with infected sandflies. These parasite-carrying insects were allowed to feast on the dogs alive.

There was a photo of the test, which is sure to haunt anyone with a conscience.

This recent tweet follows a history of Musk's criticisms of Fauci, including a 2022 tweet where Musk explicitly called for Fauci to be prosecuted, adding, "Truth resonates…"

Truth resonates … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 12, 2022

Musk has also previously expressed personal grievances related to COVID-19 vaccinations, claiming in a tweet that he felt like he was "dying" after receiving his second mRNA vaccine dose.

And my cousin, who is young & in peak health, had a serious case of myocarditis. Had to go to the hospital. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023

Last year, Elon Musk posted a video on X, trolling deniers of vaccine injuries and ineffectiveness and the groups involved in forcing the jab on people around the world.

Musk posted the following video, exposing the gradual decline of vaccine efficacy, calls for boosters, later reports of vaccine-related injuries and serious health issues, and finally, the billions of dollars in profits reported by big pharma companies, in media reports on his X platform, asking, “Have you heard dis information?”