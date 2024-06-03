Dr. Jill Joins Hunter Biden at Gun Trial Days After Joe Biden Secretly Meets with DOJ Star Witness Hallie Biden – Protestor Trolls with Epic Sign! (VIDEO)

Hunter Biden arrived at J. Caleb Boggs federal courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware for the first day of jury selection in his federal firearms case on Monday morning.

Dr. Jill, clad in a purple suit, joined Hunter Biden at the courthouse Monday morning while Joe Biden was across town in Wilmington.

This was just days after Joe Biden secretly met with the DOJ’s star witness Hallie Biden.

“Jill and I love our son and we are so proud of the man he is today,” Joe Biden said in a statement.

“Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us,” Joe Biden added. “A lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and know what we mean.”

BREAKING: First Lady Jill Biden just arrived at the federal courthouse where Hunter Biden will be tried on federal firearm offenses. It's now a family affair. pic.twitter.com/4jHuvoqDls — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) June 3, 2024

A protestor trolled the Biden family outside the courthouse with an epic sign.

In September Hunter Biden was indicted on federal gun charges. He was indicted in a Delaware court on three counts related to his possession of a firearm while using drugs.

“Two of the counts carry a maximum prison sentence of 10 years, while the third has a maximum of five years,” NBC News reported.

Hunter pleaded not guilty to all three felony gun charges in October.

If convicted on the tax-related charges, Hunter Biden faces up to 17 years in prison.

The Gateway Pundit reported back in October 2020 that Hunter’s then-lover and deceased brother’s widow Hallie Biden tossed the gun in the trash. Hunter admitted this in an online conversation with his family when they accused him of inappropriate conduct in front of a child.

TGP published additional text messages from Hunter Biden that were devastating.

In a long text that Hunter sent to a family friend, Hunter exposed all that was going on with him and his family.

Hunter shared that his dead brother’s wife, Hallie Biden, threw his gun away and the police, FBI and Secret Service got involved. Hallie claimed she did this because she was afraid Hunter would harm himself or the kids!

Hallie Biden has not been charged.

Below is the text: