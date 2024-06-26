DNC Funnels Millions to Law Firms Involved in Unprecedented Lawfare Against Trump, FEC Records Reveal

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has funneled millions of dollars to law firms deeply engaged in a relentless lawfare campaign against President Donald Trump.

The information was exposed through a thorough review of Federal Election Commission (FEC) records by the Daily Caller.

According to the FEC filings, the DNC has paid close to $2 million since August 2021 to Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP for ‘legal services’. The founding partner of this firm, Roberta A. Kaplan, is known for representing E. Jean Carroll in her sexual assault and defamation suits against Trump. It’s worth noting that from its inception in 2017 until August 2021, the DNC had not paid this firm for any services.

The timing and nature of these payments raise eyebrows, given that Joshua Matz, another partner at Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP, served as counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during both of Trump’s impeachment trials.

It should be noted that both Judge Kaplan and Roberta Kaplan, who are not related, previously worked together at the same prestigious law firm in the early 1990s, The Gateway Pundit previously reported.

This connection was uncovered by The New York Post columnist Charles Gasparino, following a tip that Judge Kaplan was once a mentor to Roberta Kaplan.

From 1992 until 2016, Roberta Kaplan was associated with the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkin, Wharton & Garrison. During this time, Judge Lewis Kaplan also held a position as a partner at the same firm.

Judge Kaplan served as a partner until his appointment to the federal bench in 1994, while Roberta Kaplan worked there until 2016 before founding her own firm, Kaplan Hecker & Fink.

Adding to the controversy, it was revealed that Shawn Crowley, one of Carroll’s lead counsels, is reported to have served previously as a law clerk for Judge Kaplan. Furthermore, it has been disclosed that the judge co-officiated Crowley’s wedding.

Moreover, FEC filings reviewed by the Daily Caller reveal that the DNC has also paid several million dollars to Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP since 2021. This firm has a long history of representing the DNC and has filed numerous Amicus briefs in the United States v. Donald Trump case currently before the Supreme Court.

This revelation directly contradicts a statement made by DNC spokesperson Alex Floyd in April, asserting that “the DNC does not spend a single penny of grassroots donors’ money on legal bills.”

