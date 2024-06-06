Disgraced Former FBI Chief Andrew McCabe Says Some Agents Will Flee Country If Trump Wins, Fear They Will Be ‘Thrown In Jail’ (VIDEO)

Former FBI chief Andrew McCabe has claimed that some FBI agents and other law enforcement employees are planning to leave the country if Donald Trump wins in November.

In an interview with CNN’s Kaitlin Collins, McCabe argued that many individuals fear being “thrown in jail or grabbed in some sort of extra judicial detention” if Trump returns to the Oval Office.

He explained:

When you think about these things and you try to predict how Donald Trump is going to react are the steps he’s going to take you really don’t have to go any further than listening to the things he says and does his, comments recently are offensive and horrendous, but they’re not a surprising in any way. He’s been saying this for quite some time. I will be your retribution is referring to is supporters. So, you know him, you know, what motivates him. He is not a person who’s driven by principle or ideology. He is someone who’s entirely transactional. If he feels like he’s been wronged in some way, then he focuses on revenge and then in vengeance. He’s made it perfectly clear that that’s what he’s gonna do. In the process of seeking that he run the risk of dismantling or greatly incapacitating the Department of Justice and the FBI. That is something that Americans on both sides of the political aisle should be worried about. We depend on those institutions to protect us. It’s terrifying, it’s frightening. I have a lot of conversations with former colleagues, people who are or were in the intelligence and law enforcement community, and may have worked in the Obama administration, other places and people are really trying to assess what is life going to be like if Donald Trump wins a second term. On a very personal level, I mean, these are tortures discussions with their family members about whether or not they have to leave the country to avoid being unconstitutionally and illegally detain. People were actually worried about being thrown in jail or grabbed in some sort of extra judicial detention. I think it’s crazy as this sounds in the United States, America, I think people should really consider that these are possibilities listen to what the man says.

Watch the interivew below:

Andrew McCabe claims certain FBI agents are worried about Trump throwing them in jail, and many are thinking of fleeing the country.pic.twitter.com/r4EiPmTeXQ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 6, 2024

McCabe’s fear may be predicated on acts that he himself has commited, including secretly spying on Trump and his administration in the hope that he could somehow bring it down. He has since admitted that this was a mistake.

Back in 2022, McCabe complained that Joe Biden had not gone far enough in threatening Trump supporters, who he described as “a clear and present danger to our democracy.”

McCabe said he would have preferred more references to “accountability,” a coded way of saying they should be sent to prison. “People would like to have seen a bit more references to accountability,” he said at at the time. “There really wasn’t much talk about what we’re doing about those insurrectionists.”