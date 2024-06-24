Desperate Biden Camp Posts “Cheap Fake” of Biden vs. Trump at Same Philly Venue – Here’s What the Biden-Obama Event Actually Looked Like – And It Wasn’t Even From This Year! (VIDEO)

Did someone say “cheap fake”?

The desperate Biden Campaign posted a side-by-side photo of President Trump’s Philly rally and doped up Joe Biden ‘speaking at the same venue.’

President Trump brought down the house in deep blue Philly this weekend.

WATCH:

Pennsylvania is MAGA country!!! pic.twitter.com/zhr9lRChZx — Margo Martin (@margommartin) June 22, 2024

Meanwhile, Joe Biden is hiding at Camp David all doped up so his campaign is spreading “cheap fakes” to make it appear Joe Biden is popular (he’s not).

“President Biden vs. Donald Trump speaking at the same venue in Philly,” the Biden camp said on X.

Notice how the Biden campaign said Biden was just “speaking” at the venue. That’s because it was NOT a Biden rally. It was an Obama-headlined rally for John Fetterman in November 2022. – and the venue was still half empty.

Biden temporarily shuffled up to the podium to mumble a few lines that night. Obama was the keynote speaker for a Fetterman event.

President Biden vs. Donald Trump speaking at the same venue in Philly pic.twitter.com/m33CZ7E0c6 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 23, 2024

Here’s what the venue really looked like that night:

This is a manipulated cheap fake from the Biden team. Biden actually had to block off half (or more) of the venue with curtains cuz he knew he wouldn’t be able to fill it. @CommunityNotes https://t.co/vdNpwRfUoJ pic.twitter.com/b05mYLn8aq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2024

Joe Biden is a total fraud.

WATCH:

You guys are frauds. This was the reality of the Biden rally:pic.twitter.com/BQHF5BiAD2 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 23, 2024

Here’s what an actual Biden Philly rally looks like: