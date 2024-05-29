WOW! Joe Biden Holds Biggest Rally of All Time – Only a Few Rows of People Cram Into Corner of School Gym in Deep Blue Philly

Joe Biden on Wednesday traveled to Girard College, an independent boarding school in Philadelphia to pander to black voters since he is losing their support.

President Trump is gaining ground with black voters.

As TGP’s Kristinn Taylor reported on Tuesday, according to Mark Mitchell with Rasmussen Reports, Trump leading Joe Biden among black voters in both head-to-head and five-way matchups.

Joe Biden is getting desperate so his team announced “Black Voters for Biden Harris” on Wednesday.

“Today, Team Biden-Harris is launching Black Voters for Biden Harris, a national organizing program to bolster our continued historic investments in outreach to the backbone of the Biden-Harris coalition – Black voters,” a spokesperson for Biden wrote.

Biden couldn’t even fill up a tiny school gym in deep blue Philly!

The Biden camp rolled out “Philly Elmo,” a local internet sensation who is often seen marching at protests and other events.

Pathetic!

According to the New York Post’s Steve Nelson, a lot of the space was taken up by the press.

A few rows of people were crammed into the corner of the gym.

“The school’s gym is only about half full of supporters,” Steve Nelson said.

Photos from President Biden's Philadelphia rally: the school's gym is only about half full of supporters A good amount of space is empty and spacious press workspace takes up the rest pic.twitter.com/et70d2lpCD — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) May 29, 2024

When President Trump goes to Pennsylvania, tens of thousands of supporters show up to see him!