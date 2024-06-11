Creepy King Charles Painting Is Vandalized by Radical Animal Rights Activists, Gets a Cartoon Face and Speech Balloon!

Radical activists for animal rights have pulled a royal prank at the Philip Mould Gallery in London, where they vandalized the creepy new portrait of King Charles.

Animal Rising extremists have stuck a cartoon poster from the British stop-motion animated comedy Wallace and Gromit on the monarch’s face.

Also stuck was a speech balloon attacking the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, a charity in England and Wales which supposedly promotes animal welfare.

The disturbing painting is the first official portrait of Charles he became King and was ‘partly inspired by his history of environmental work’.

Daily Mail reported:

“One poster plastered over the portrait was of Wallace’s face and the other was a speech bubble reading: ‘No Cheese, Gromit. Look At All This Cruelty On RSPCA Farms!’

Animal Rising is calling on King Charles to suspend his support for the charity, of which he is the Royal Patron until they drop the Assured Scheme – which is there to protect animal welfare standards.”

Charles is reportedly a fan of the animation franchise, so the eco-alarmists want to ‘draw his attention to the horrific scenes on RSPCA Assured farms’.

“The action is an attempt by the group to raise awareness for their recent investigation into 45 RSPCA Assured farms where they allegedly found 280 legal breaches and 94 breaches of DEFRA regulations.

The activists claim to have found animal cruelty and suffering at each farm, including alleged scenes of dead and dying baby chickens, dead pigs left in farm walkways, and salmon being eaten alive by sea lice.”

Animal Rising was careful to add that ‘the posters were affixed using water sprayed onto the back so that they could be easily removed’.

King Charles became the RSPCA’s Royal Patron just last month. The charity mentioned his ‘huge passion for nature and regenerative farming and his continued support for the RSPCA and the future of animal welfare’.

