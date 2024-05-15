IN HELL? Charles III Unveils Creepy First Oil Portrait of Him as King – And People Are Freaking Out

They say an image is worth a thousand words. If the image turns out to be an impactful high-end oil painting of one of the world’s most influential heads of state, it is probably worth many more words.

Britain’s King Charles III has a ‘new public face’, as he unveiled his first official portrait since his coronation last May.

The portrait was painted by artist Jonathan Yeo, and it depicts Charles against a background of ‘vivid red hues’ – maybe too vivid – wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards military unit, Charles was made Regimental Colonel of this regiment in 1975.

A butterfly flutters just above his right shoulder to complete the disturbing effect.

Reuters reported Yeo as saying:

“My aim was also to make reference to the traditions of Royal portraiture but in a way that reflects a 21st Century Monarchy and, above all else, to communicate the subject’s deep humanity.”

The portrait was unveiled at the Blue drawing room in Buckingham Palace.

It was commissioned back in 2020 to celebrate Charles’ 50 years as a member of the grant-giving body, The Drapers’ Company, in 2022, the palace said.

“Yeo’s past subjects have included British broadcaster and naturalist David Attenborough, Oscar-winning actor Nicole Kidman and former Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The oil on canvas artwork, which measures about 8-1/2 by 6-1/2 feet, is expected to be displayed at Drapers’ Hall in the City of London – the capital’s financial district – from the end of August, the palace said.”

Commenters were not kind to the artwork, basically saying ‘it looks like he is in hell’. Even the NY Post called it the ‘ghostly-looking’ Charles portrait, but people went much harder.

Some asked if it was ‘all the blood on his hands?’, or said that they ‘100% thought this was satire’, called it ‘a little creepy’, ‘slightly disturbing’, ‘like he’s bathing in blood’.

