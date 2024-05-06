Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters Floats Unhinged Conspiracy Theory That Violent Trump Supporters Are “Training Up in the Hills Somewhere” (VIDEO)

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters (CA) appeared on MSNBC on Monday and floated an unhinged conspiracy theory that Trump supporters are “training up in the hills somewhere.”

Maxine Waters said she’s going to ask the weaponized Justice Department and Joe Biden what they’re going to do to protect the country against violence if Trump loses the 2024 presidential election.

“I wanna know about all those right-wing organizations that he’s connected with who are training up in the hills somewhere and targeting what communities they’re going to attack,” Maxine Waters said without providing any proof whatsoever to back up her claims.

WATCH:

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters floats a completely unhinged conspiracy theory that "right-wing organizations" are "training up in the hills somewhere" pic.twitter.com/EIDQgoeA9h — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 6, 2024

Recall that in 2018 Maxine Waters riled up a leftist mob and told them to harass members of Trump’s Cabinet in restaurants.

Maxine Waters encouraged violence against Trump supporters and members of Trump’s Cabinet.

“If you see anybody from [Trump’s] Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere!” Maxine Waters shouted to a rabid Los Angeles mob in June 2018.

WATCH: