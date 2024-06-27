UPDATE: CNN Responds to 1-2 Minute Delay Report

In response to recent reports suggesting that CNN intends to implement a one or two-minute delay on the live feed of the upcoming debate, network correspondent Brian Stelter has denied these allegations.

Leading Report reporter Patrick Webb reported earlier that there would be a 1-2 minute delay.

BREAKING: CNN will implement a 1-2 minute delay for tonight’s presidential debate instead of the standard 7-second delay, potentially allowing time to edit parts of the broadcast. — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) June 27, 2024

CNN itself did not directly address the issue, leaving it to Stelter to debunk the report.

This is false. The debate will begin live at 9pm ET. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 27, 2024

Brian Stelter wrote, “Watch out — it’s wild out here today — lots of people are falling for misinfo about the prez debate production. To address one of the B.S. claims, no, CNN is not putting the live feed on a 1/2 minute tape delay to somehow protect the elderly candidates.”

Watch out — it’s wild out here today — lots of people are falling for misinfo about the prez debate production. To address one of the B.S. claims, no, CNN is not putting the live feed on a 1/2 minute tape delay to somehow protect the elderly candidates — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 27, 2024

The debate is scheduled to last 90 minutes and begin at 9 p.m. Eastern time (6 p.m. Pacific) — with two commercial breaks.

The Seattle Times notes:

That is a normal length for a presidential debate, but the commercial breaks are noteworthy: General-election debates in past cycles, sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates rather than an individual news organization, did not have them. The candidates will not be allowed to talk to their aides during the commercial breaks, but they will have time to take a breather and collect themselves in a way they would not have in past years.

Unlike past debates, there will also be no live audience. The Biden campaign demanded this, likely because it was worried that former President Donald Trump would feed off of audience excitement.

The Times report also pointed out, “CNN will allow two minutes for each answer and one minute for rebuttals. The moderators, CNN hosts Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, will be able to grant extra time at their discretion.”

“The candidates’ microphones will be muted when it isn’t their turn to speak. That was another Biden request, intended to guard against Trump’s penchant for interrupting and speaking over debate opponents.”