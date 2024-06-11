CBS News Journo Dumbfounded by Poll Showing Wide Support for Deporting People in the Country Illegally (VIDEO)

This weekend on Face the Nation, Margaret Brennan of CBS News was completely confused by a new poll showing majority support for deporting people who are in the country illegally.

This is so typical for someone in the liberal media. They really have no idea what people think of issues like this one outside of their bubble.

Even people in Chicago are calling for deporting illegals. Has Brennan even been paying attention to what’s happening across the country?

FOX News reports:

CBS host shocked by poll showing 62% of registered voters support deporting all illegal immigrants CBS News host Margaret Brennan on Sunday appeared perplexed by the results of a recent poll that showed majority support for deporting all illegal immigrants. “Homeland Security says that President Biden has already deported or repatriated more people in the past year than any year since 2010. And then, depending on the details of what’s talked about on the campaign trail, some of what Mr. Trump talks about could be illegal,” Brennan said. She continued, “It doesn’t seem practical, in some sense, to round up children. And then we know that the courts have questioned whether local authorities would have the ability to do it, and federal authorities don’t have the resources. So what exactly do people think they’re supporting?” A CBS News/YouGov poll found that 62% of registered voters said they would support a government program that would deport all migrants living in the U.S. illegally. The poll, conducted between June 5-7, also found that a majority of registered voters supported Biden’s latest executive action at the southern border.

Watch the clip below:

Watch CBS host Margaret Brennan be completely shocked and in denial about her own network’s new poll that shows 62% of all Americans support a new government program to deport all illegal aliens in our country: “What exactly do people think they’re supporting!?” pic.twitter.com/Dqzv1eYLoW — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) June 10, 2024

Our media class is so out of touch with the rest of the country.