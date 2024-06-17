CARDBOARD EUROPE: After Olympic Athletes in Paris, Euro Cup Soccer Fans in Germany Are Also Subjected to the Infamous ‘Anti-Sex Beds’

Low birth-rates are a real civilization concern in all the western hemisphere, with data regarding fertility rates in the population also sending shivers through the spine of those examining this dire situation.

So all we don’t need now is furniture specially designed to prevent people from having sex. That’s of course not to suggest that people ought to have casual sex as much as possible or anything like that – but there is no denying that this trend in furniture is awfully wrong.

After it arose that Athletes at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics will be sleeping on cardboard anti-sex beds, now it appears the mania is spreading far and wide in the European continent, and extending to the fans, too!

New York Post reported:

“Apparently, you don’t have to be an Olympian to be cursed with an anti-sex bed: A Scottish soccer fan who had reserved a hotel on Booking.com was horrified after discovering that the mattresses were made of cardboard, as detailed in a thread on X.

‘Wait till you see the absolute shambles of a situation @bookingcom put us in last night,” user RoryB96 said while describing the digs, which they’d booked over the weekend while watching Scotland play at the UEFA European Championship in Germany’.”

Of course, in many ways this story is just about the alleged lack of quality in accommodation booking sites, but it underscores the trend.

“’One of the beds was made out of cardboard and also held together by duct tape’, Rory described. ‘The 2nd bed was a sofa bed that was broken and disgusting’.”

A real cardboard city.

But the soccer fanatics had more in storage for them: they ended up relocated to a ‘dungeon’ with ‘hospital beds and industrial equipment lying around the entrance’.

Once we arrived, we were STUNNED by what we found. @bookingcom had sent us to a dungeon that must have been some sort of abandoned medical facility as there was hospital beds and industrial equipment lying around the entrance. Check out this video of the full place pic.twitter.com/S4wtAIw1hs — Rory (@RoryB96) June 16, 2024

In the end, they were able to find somewhere minimally acceptable – and, unlike the Olympians, they didn’t settle for the cardboard anti-sex beds.

