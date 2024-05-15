PRIORITIES: Chaotic Paris Installs ‘Anti-Sex’ Beds To Prevent Alleged ‘Orgies’ Between Athletes in Upcoming Summer Olympics

Parisians are bracing themselves for the hard job of hosting the Summer Olympics in some 70 days.

Read: 100 Days to Chaos: Citizens of Paris Dread the Upcoming Summer Olympic Games

Unchecked mass migration is boosting the existent problems with violence and poverty, with a fraying social fabric and chaos in the streets.

Read: While Macron Warmongers, France Is Still a Chaos, as 50 People Attack Police Station in Olympic Venue Area of Paris (VIDEO)

But hey, at least they can all sleep safely knowing that the Paris Olympics have installed anti-sex beds to curb the lovemaking antics of the world’s elite athletes!

Read: PARIS CHAOS: Marxist Demonstrators Clash With Riot Police in Violent International Workers’ Day Protests (VIDEOS)

‘I love Paris in the Summer/When it sizzles’ no more.

New York Post reported:

“’Anti-sex’ beds have arrived in Paris ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games, with their materials and small size allegedly aimed at deterring athletes from getting kinky during the competition.

The beds’ twin size means there’s no room for the competitors to sidle up together.”

The beds were produced by the same company who made the products for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Two or more athletes on top of it would fall prey to the recyclable cardboard frames, designed to collapse under such a weight.

Stories about wild sex among athletes have been frequent.

“Table tennis player Matthew Syed previously told the Times of London that he had a debaucherous time at the 1992 games in Barcelona, Spain, saying: ‘I got laid more often in those two and a half weeks than in the rest of my life’.

At the 2012 games in London, one anonymous athlete admitted to having a foursome with a male teammate and two women at the Olympic Village, according to the Mirror.”

It does not take a specialist to guess this will not deter young people who are willing and able.

“A US two-time gold medalist as saying: ‘I’ve seen people having sex right out in the open. On the grass, between buildings, people are getting down and dirty’.”