California Border Patrol Seizes 25 Semi-Automatic Rifles Being Smuggled to Mexican Cartel

Border Patrol Agents at the California and Arizona border have seized 25 AK-style rifles, two handguns, and ammunition magazines that they believe were en route to a Mexican cartel.

The massive seizure took place on Wednesday in Blythe.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release that the driver, Jose Palma Almendarez, a 25-year-old from Calexico, and his 17-year-old juvenile brother had the large cache of assault rifles and magazines hidden in the rear of the vehicle.

The press release explained, “During the investigation, Border Patrol Agents at the California and Arizona border contacted the driver, Jose Palma Almendarez, a 25-year-old from Calexico, and his 17-year-old juvenile brother in a Honda CRV. BP Agents discovered a large cache of assault rifles and magazines hidden in the rear of the vehicle. Through interviews, Task Force Officers later learned the firearms were picked up in Phoenix, AZ, and were being trafficked back into California.”

“CVVCGTF members were able to seize 25 assault rifles and two handguns. Palma Almendarez was ultimately booked into the Blythe Jail for several weapon-related charges. The male juvenile was released to his parents,” the press release added.

Breitbart News reports: