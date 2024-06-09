Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

The US will have a Women’s 3×3 Basketball team in the Olympics this year. The greatest player in NCAA Women’s Basketball history, Caitlin Clark, was not selected for that team either.

We learned over the weekend that Caitlin Clark, the greatest collegiate player in history (who many believe is the greatest of all-time) will not be on the Olympic team. Clark became the all-time scorer in NCAA basketball history in her career this past year, breaking nearly every record for scoring and assists that there were to break.

Clark is famous for her three-point shots from near the half-court. These are long shots for the NBA, let alone for NCAA women’s basketball. Clark broke the all-time women’s scoring record with one of her famous logo three-point shots.

CAITLIN CLARK BREAKS NCAAW ALL-TIME SCORING RECORD

Clark has continued her record-setting performances in the WNBA. As of June 8, no player selected to the Olympic team has scored more 3-pointers this year in the WNBA than Clark, and only one woman on the Olympic team has more assists than Clark this WNBA Season.

Brittney Griner who has only scored 11 points this year will be on the team. She recently was in a Russian prison after she was arrested for smuggling drugs into the country. Diana Taurasi who is on the team is behind Clark in nearly every category.

But Clark was not invited. Clark also was not invited on the 3×3 US women’s Olympic team.

The 3×3 team was announced last week by USA basketball.

Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard, the 2022 WNBA Rookie of the Year, and Los Angeles Sparks center Cameron Brink, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, will lead Team USA’s 3×3 Women’s Basketball team at the Paris Olympics. They will be joined by TCU guard Hailey Van Lith and former WNBA player Cierra Burdick.

Clark, who was the number one pick in the draft will not be on the team. Clark is crushing Brink and Howard in scoring, threes and assists. Burdick isn’t even in the WNBA anymore.

Clark played against Van Lith in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament this past year. Clark totally schooled her.

Caitlin Clark is just toying with Hailey Van Lith and LSU

Clark will not be in the Olympics but these girls will? They are great athletes. But Clark not making the team is a travesty.

Hailey Van Lith along with Cameron Brink made Team USA's 3×3 roster. This was on the notion that Caitlin Clark would make Team USA 5×5 roster. HVL got cooked by Caitlin Clark when she was on Louisville during the Sweet 16 and during the Elite Eight after she transferred to LSU.

The five women who set this up so that Caitlin Clark will not be going to the Olympics are below. This was just plain dumb, mean, bitter and jealous.

This is Shameful and Wrong.