BREAKING: Rep. Lauren Boebert Wins Packed Primary After Switching Districts

Rep. Lauren Boebert has won the packed Republican primary in Colorado’s 4th after switching districts.

The seat previously belonged to Rep. Ken Buck, who announced his plans to retire earlier this year.

BREAKING: LAUREN BOEBERT WINS COLORADO PRIMARY Lauren Boebert has clinched victory in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District primary, securing over 44% of the vote. Positioned for November’s general election in a heavily conservative area, Boebert transitioned from… pic.twitter.com/vfdN4TK4pP — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) June 26, 2024

The district should be an easy win for the congresswoman in November as it leans heavily red.

“Since the first day I ran for public office I promised I would do whatever it takes to stop the socialists and communists from taking over our country,” Boebert said when announcing her plan to switch districts in December. “That means staying in the fight. But it also means not allowing Hollywood elites and progressive money groups to buy the 3rd District.”

The Associated Press reports:

Boebert entered her election night party in the evening toting a pair of reflective gold sneakers sold by former President Donald Trump and a white “Make America Great Again” hat with Trump’s signature etched across the bill. Her opponents in the primary were more traditional rivals including former state Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg; current state Reps. Mike Lynch and Richard Holtorf; and parental rights advocate Deborah Flora. While the theater incident and Boebert’s district jump rattled some Republicans, Gilbert Kendzior, 68, a voter in Boebert’s new district, shrugged them off, asking “who’s perfect?”

Kendzior told the outlet that he likes Rep. Boebert because she shakes things up.

Congratulations Lauren Boebert. Enjoy another term after a successful victory tonight! pic.twitter.com/VKsHkHDS1w — Travis (@Travis_4_Trump) June 26, 2024

“It’s gotten too staid. Same promises, nothing happens,” Kendzior said. “We need to get rid of the old farts.”